Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Taylor, Barkley lead Top 75 running back rankings

San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey leads my Top 75 running back rankings for the 2024 fantasy football season.

MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley lead my Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season. Bijan Robinson and De'Von Achane round out my Top 5 players at the position. Breece Hall, Jahmyr Gibbs, James Cook, Isiah Pacheco and Josh Jacobs are also inside my Top 10. Advertisement

The majority of these players are worthy of first-round picks in your draft. My overall list also includes players you should target in later rounds.

Examine historical injury data, likely workload, expected strength of schedule, past performance and average draft position when doing research to determine your target group of running backs.

I split my top targets of the 75 ranked players into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). The full rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Christian McCaffrey

When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the NFL's best players. You shouldn't think twice about making the San Francisco 49ers running back the No. 1 overall pick in your fantasy football draft. Consider yourself very lucky if he slips past the top slot.

McCaffrey, who led the league with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and tied for the lead with 21 scores in 2023, could approach similar numbers in 2024. His workload and production is integral to the 49ers' success.

He totaled at least 100 yards from scrimmage and/or a touchdown in 16 of his 17 appearances last season. McCaffrey is also the face of the hero-RB fantasy football strategy -- picking non-running backs in the immediate rounds after your first pick.

McCaffrey could face tough defenses early on, with games against the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams within the first three weeks, but his dynamic skillset should settle worries. Nearly half (five) of his fantasy season matchups will be against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for most fantasy points allowed to running backs.

All-Pro

2. Jonathan Taylor, 3. Saquon Barkley, 4. Bijan Robinson, 5. De'Von Achane

My second tier of running backs probably looks a little different than other fantasy analyses, but I believe each of these players has the ability to finish as the No. 1 overall player in fantasy football, if given enough opportunities.

Taylor was a consensus Top 3 overall pick in 2022, but has battled injuries over the last few seasons. I believe in a return to form for the Indianapolis Colts running back in 2024.

He is a cornerstone of a Colts offense with a young quarterback. The Colts also bulked up their pass catching unit in recent years, which should take some pressure off of their workhorse ball carrier. The departure of veteran running back Zack Moss -- who joined the Cincinnati Bengals -- also could result in more touches for Taylor.

The Colts schedule includes just two matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2023. Both of those matchups come later in the season, meaning Taylor could help lift your team early on.

Taylor was slow to return to his previously dominant ways last year, but was stellar at the end of the season. Look for elite level production from the Colts star, who has an average draft position in the late first or early second round.

Achane is my most intriguing player here. His average draft position is in the late second or early third round. That is a steal, as the Miami Dolphins speedster is one of the most explosive players at the running back position.

If you want him on your team, you'll likely have to reach in the second round, but that brave move should pay off. Achane averaged 7.8 yards per carry for 800 rushing yards in 11 games last season. He was in and out of the lineup because of injuries, but is healthy and appears stronger entering his second NFL campaign.

The Dolphins' backfield also boasts Raheem Mostert, who tied McCaffrey for the NFL lead in touchdowns last season, as well as emerging rookie Jaylen Wright.

Despite that competition, I like Achane as the most productive option for the Dolphins. His ability to take any touch to the end zone not only makes him a must-watch player, but also an essential fantasy football weapon.

The Dolphins' schedule includes an NFL-low one game (Week 10 at LAR) against a team that ranked inside the Top 10 for fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2023.

Achane is my No. 5 running back for 2024.

Pro Bowl

6. Breece Hall, 7. Jahmyr Gibbs, 8. James Cook, 9. Isiah Pacheco, 10. Josh Jacobs

This group is highly debated among fantasy football analysts, with many plugging them into the first and second round. My feeling on the group is a bit tepid. I believe in their talent, but they each face questions, including those about their surrounding casts.

Hall played behind a revolving door of quarterbacks and a lackluster offensive line in 2023. This year, quarterback Aaron Rodgers' return and additions to the offensive line and pass catching group fueled up the off-season hype machine once again for the Jets.

I prefer skipping over Hall at his early first round average draft position in favor of consistently productive wide receivers or running backs I view with more upside. His schedule could be tough at first, making your team more dependent on other players.

Hall is a guy I might consider targeting in a trade after the first few weeks of the season, after his stock owner becomes discouraged.

Gibbs is another player who will likely require an early-round selection. The Detroit Lions playmaker had a terrific rookie campaign in 2023, with 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. A training camp injury has tempered expectations somewhat, and could make Gibbs available a little later in drafts.

I still view him as an elite RB1, when healthy, despite a tough schedule early on. I prefer Gibbs at the first- and second-round turn, if he is available at that point in your draft.

Jacobs is one of several star running backs who switched teams this off-season. The former Las Vegas Raiders star led the league in rushing just two seasons ago, while serving as a focal point of an offense that lacked a prolific passing game.

This year, he'll join emerging quarterback Jordan Love in a new-look Green Bay Packers attack. The Packers ranked 15th in rushing during each of the last two seasons, when they split the workload between Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Jones is now with the Minnesota Vikings, and I expect Jacobs to dominate the backfield touches in 2024. The Packers' schedule, when it comes to fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2023, is tough, but Jacobs should get enough work to provide RB1 production in good matchups. His current average draft position is in the third round.

Just Napping

16. Joe Mixon, 17. D'Andre Swift, 19. Aaron Jones, 20. Rhamondre Stevenson

This is a fantastic group to target if you start your fantasy draft with pass catchers and opt for the zero-RB strategy. All of these players have an average draft position in the fifth round or later and could often produce like an RB1.

By taking several of them, in addition to high-upside sleepers, you can afford to play the guys with better matchups on a weekly basis.

You also are covered when it comes to injuries, as your depth will probably be better than the teams who chose to use a hero-RB strategy.

I believe Mixon could be a key player on one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Houston Texans newcomer totaled more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage in five of his last six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Surrounding weaponry and an easy schedule should lead to similar production for the veteran at his new home.

The Texans schedule features four matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for fantasy points allowed to running backs last season -- including their first two games. Mixon should be targeted by every fantasy team owner.

Swift's average draft position is in the sixth round, which should prove to be an absurdly great deal. Last season, Swift made his first Pro Bowl after logging 1,263 yards from scrimmage and six scores for the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished the campaign as a Top 25 fantasy football running back.

Part of the reason Swift didn't finish with more fantasy points was tied to him playing with a quarterback who scored 15 rushing touchdowns. I don't expect Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams to be in the same neighborhood as Hurts when it comes to red zone rushing opportunities, resulting in much more work for Swift in that area.

Swift is an ideal RB2, but should produce RB1 value in good matchups.

Deep Sleepers

39. Rico Dowdle, 43. J.K. Dobbins, 52. Keaton Mitchell

Many of my lower-rated running backs are an injury away from a starting job. For that reason, you should add as many as possible to your roster.

Dowdle, Dobbins and Mitchell are among my favorite options of that group. Dowdle and Dobbins should get immediate opportunities to compete for RB1 roles if they succeed early on. Mitchell, who is returning from injury, could be a guy to add to your roster before placing him in an IR slot, allowing you to pick up another player while waiting on his activation.

Dowdle totaled 505 yards and four scores on 106 touches last season, while playing behind Tony Pollard. Longtime Dallas Cowboys workhorse Ezekiel Elliott is back in town after spending last year with the New England Patriots, while Pollard joined the Tennessee Titans.

Expect an increase in usage for Dowdle in Dallas, who also could be a very effective RB1 if Elliott were to get injured. He is a great lottery ticket pick, especially with his double-digit-round average draft position.

Dobbins has struggled to get on the field because of injuries throughout his first four years in the league. He now will compete for carries for a Los Angeles Chargers team that projects to deploy a run-heavy offensive scheme.

Dobbins has shown glimpses of greatness in between his injury hiatuses and could be a force if he finally reaches his potential under coach Jim Harbaugh. He is definitely worth a spot on your bench and could provide value as an RB2 or flex play.

Top 75 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for 2024

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

2. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

5. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

6. Breece Hall, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

7. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

8. James Cook, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

9. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

10. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

11. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

12. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6

13. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

14. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10

15. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

16. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

17. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

18. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5

19. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

20. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

21. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14

22. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

23. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12

24. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

25. Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12

26. Devin Singletary, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

27. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

28. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

29. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11

30. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11

31. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

32. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10

33. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5

34. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

35. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12

36. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11

37. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10

38. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

39. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

40. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10

41. Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

42. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10

43. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

44. Antonio Gibson., New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

45. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

46. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

48. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants, Bye Week 11

47. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6

48. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11

49. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

50. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

51. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

52. Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

53. Braelon Allen, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

54. Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14

55. Audric Estime, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14

56. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12

57. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

58. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

59. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

60. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

61. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

62. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

63. Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10

64. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

65. Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5

66. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

67. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

68. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

69. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11

70. D'Onta Foreman, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10

71. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

72. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

73. Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

74. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

75. Trey Sermon, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14