Intrateam competition, fluid depth chart power Miami Dolphins running backs

1 of 5 | The Miami Dolphins listed Raheem Mostert (pictured) and De'Von Achane as their starting running backs on their initial depth chart. File Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel joked that he might list four players at starting running back on a new depth chart, but Miami Dolphins players believe their success is driven by that playing-time fluidity and intrateam battles. The third-year coach listed Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane as co-starters on the Dolphins' initial depth chart during training camp. Jeff Wilson Jr., Chris Brooks, Salvon Ahmed and rookie Jaylen Wright are the other running backs on the depth chart as NFL teams careen toward roster cuts. Advertisement

"Who says we have to stop at two? Maybe we can just have four," McDaniel said during a training camp news conference in Miami Gardens, Fla. "I think you have to let the players determine who gets the ball and how frequently and how much during the game, and that's very important.

"I think the cool thing when you have a position group that on the front end, by NFL standards is very, very talented -- one of the most, if not the most talented, that you can remember or you've been on teams with -- you don't worry about how that is going to unfold."

Advertisement

McDaniel and Dolphins players faced rampant questions last off-season whether the team needed to add a new running back, but the group remained confident.

They proved doubters wrong by logging the sixth-most rushing yards and scoring a league-best 27 rushing touchdowns -- including an NFL-high 18 from Mostert. Achane exploded onto the scene, sharing the field with or replacing Mostert, and totaling nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie.

McDaniel -- who has listed two running backs as starters for three-consecutive years -- also will most likely find playing time for Wright, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The veterans in the room are fighting for roster spots.

"You let it unfold and it's always very obvious," McDaniel said. "You can tell by how people execute their blocks and their belief in the player carrying the ball. You have to be able to be open-minded to how it plays out.

"I'm seeing, for instance, some of Jeff Wilson's best ball that I've seen him play. I worked him out as a player in North Texas back in 2018, and some of his best stuff has been in this camp. I can't help but attribute that to the overall talent of the entire room."

Advertisement

One of the biggest believers among the group also is one of the most important. Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, who is entering his 12th season, says the Dolphins running backs provide the offensive line with energy.

"We have a lot of guys who can hit home runs," Armstead said. "So up-front, it definitely gives you a boost of energy. You know, you don't gotta do too much, just get your man [defender] and there's a chance to be a home run."

The Dolphins speed is simply unmatched -- and much of that comes from the running backs room. Achane registered three of the Top-10 fastest times among NFL ball carriers last season, averaging 21.73 mph, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Mostert, one of the league's fastest players throughout his career, joined Achane on last year's Top -0 list. He is the only NFL ball-carrier to register at least 23 mph, according to when the data was first provided in 2018.

DE'VON ACHANE TO THE END ZONE The @MiamiDolphins extend their lead! : FOX pic.twitter.com/OrcpwwULbe— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

Mostert shocked many with his record-breaking season in 2023, when he was 31. Entering his 10th season, he is well past the average career length of an NFL running back, but still has the competitive fire -- and powerful legs -- to stay on the field.

Advertisement

"You know, when you're on the field, I feel like you just want the blood to keep flowing," Mostert said. "You want to keep the energy at a high pace. And you want to make plays and do unbelievable things.

"But at some point, you do have to get a little rest. And that calls for some younger guys to come in so they can make an impact. And you just feed off of that when you're off the field, and that's something I try to do."

Mostert said the running backs competition centers around who gains the most rushing yards in 2024, which doesn't necessarily require similar workloads. Last year, Achane -- who appeared in 11 of 17 games -- averaged a highly impressive 7.8 yards per carry en route to 800 yards on the ground.

Mostert, who played 15 games, averaged 4.8 yards on his 209 carries, which he turned into 1,012 yards.

"We're always trying to compete against each other, but we're trying to compete against the entire league, too," Mostert said. "I feel like our group is definitely the best running back group in the entire league."

Many metrics prove that point.

Pro Football Focus gave Achane its best offensive rating among NFL running backs in 2023. Mostert ranked No. 5. The Dolphins were the only NFL team with two running backs in the Top 15 of that category.

Achane and Mostert received the first- and second-best running grades, respectively, and both ranked inside the Top 15 for pass blocking.

The 2023 Dolphins led the NFL in rushing yards after contact per attempt. Achane led the league in runs of at least 40 yards, with five. He also tied for the league lead in runs of at least 30 (five) and 50 yards (3).

Mostert was among the league leaders in runs of at least 10 and 20 yards.

At first, Wright may have a tough time gaining playing time based on the explosive Achane and Mostert combination, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and others have celebrated his quick acclimation to McDaniel's complicated offense.

The rookie -- who registered the second-fastest speed (23.7 mph) among running backs in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine -- recently showed off flare with one awe-inspiring run during his preseason debut. Tagovailoa said it was one of the first times he saw Wright's "personality with running the ball."

Advertisement

Wright said one of his main focus points in development is picking up linebacker blocking assignments and processing play calls.

Player tracking data at the combine unlocks the ability to measure explosiveness during the forty. Jaylen Wright (@Vol_Football) is the first running back to reach 15 mph within the first five yards of the 40-yard dash over the last two combines.#NFLCombine x @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/m9S2Xxnp2O— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Like the other running backs in the room, he touted Mostert's leadership as integral to his growth. He also said McDaniel's faith in his players has the position group hungry for work.

"That's a coach who believes in his players," Wright said. "Obviously, it means we have a very talented running back room. Like [running back coach] Eric Studesville said, 'we're going to all push this train together.'"