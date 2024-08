1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (R) was to hit free agency next off-season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension with kicker Evan McPherson, his agency, Sportstars Inc., confirmed Friday. The deal includes $10 million in new money in its first year. McPherson was set to become a free agent after this season. Advertisement

The Bengals kicker entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He made 83.9% of his field goal attempts through his first three seasons. McPherson also made 95.5% of his extra-point attempts.

He was perfect on kicks of up to 49 yards last season, hitting 19 of 19 attempts from that range. McPherson also earned the nickname "Money Mac" for his playoff prowess. He hit 19 of 19 of his attempts, including two game-winners, between the 2021 and 2022 postseasons.

McPherson missed his lone field goal attempt -- from 58 yards -- in the Bengals' preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday in Cincinnati.

The Bengals will player their second preseason game against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Chicago.