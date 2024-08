1 of 5 | Veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson (L) signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Carl Lawson agreed to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, the veteran pass rusher confirmed Thursday on social media. Lawson posted an emoji of a star -- the Cowboys' logo -- on his X account as reports surfaced about his agreement to join the NFC East franchise. Advertisement

The 29-year-old defensive end/outside linebacker totaled just five combined tackles of six appearances last season for the New York Jets. He missed the 2023 preseason because of a back injury. He then lost his starting job and was a healthy scratch for 11 games.

Lawson, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021. He missed the entire 2021 campaign because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Lawson totaled a career-high 8.5 sacks during his rookie year with the Bengals. He logged seven sacks and a career-high nine tackles for a loss over 17 starts in 2022 for the Jets.

The pact with Lawson came a day after the Cowboys agreed to acquire defensive tackle Jordan Phillips through a trade with the New York Giants.

The Cowboys will face the Las Vegas Raiders in their second preseason game at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday in Las Vegas.