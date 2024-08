Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) totaled a career-high 101 combined tackles last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million a league source told UPI on Wednesday. The pact includes $25 million guaranteed. Owusu-Koramoah joined the Browns as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He registered a career-high 101 combined tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, six passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 16 games last season. Advertisement

He logged 247 combined tackles, 30 tackles for a loss, 14 passes defensed, five sacks and five forced fumbles through his first 42 NFL appearances.

The Browns' defender received the 18th-best defensive rating among linebackers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He received the third-best pass rushing grade at the position.

The Browns will face the Minnesota Vikings in their second preseason game at 4:25 p.m. EDT Saturday in Cleveland.