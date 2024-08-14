Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to miss season after surgery

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent surgery for a full repair of his meniscus Wednesday and will miss the 2024 season, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Dr. Chris Larson performed the operation at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Eagan, Minn.

Advertisement

O'Connell announced Tuesday that McCarthy would undergo a procedure on his right meniscus that would determine the severity of the injury.

"It was a successful procedure, but it did reveal that a repair was necessary, which will end J.J.'s 2024 season," McCarthy told reporters Wednesday.

"As crushed as I am for our team and the excitement we had in our building, and our fan base felt the same way, especially seeing him perform really well the other day at U.S. Bank Stadium, I'm the most crushed for J.J.

"But as our fans either have come to find out or will in the future, this guy is so motivated and dialed in."

Live: Coach O'Connell speaks prior to first joint practice https://t.co/WV7IKNCEin— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 14, 2024

McCarthy experienced soreness in the knee after the beat the Las Vegas Raiders in their first preseason game Saturday in Minneapolis. McCarthy completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards, two scores and an interception in the victory. He also ran for 18 yards on two carries.

Advertisement

"Love you Viking nation," McCarthy wrote Tuesday on X. "I'll be back in no time."

O'Connell said he expects McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to make a full recovery. Sam Darnold is in line to be the regular-season starter, with Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall as other quarterbacks on the roster.

"I can't wait to see Sam not only these next two days, but continue to just stack some really, really good days in showing ultra comfort in our offense," O'Connell said. "It has really been a bright spot to go right along with what J.J. McCarthy had done early on in camp."

LIVE: J.J. McCarthy talks to the media at #VikingsCamp https://t.co/KdTLL6YKWg— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 26, 2024

The Vikings will face the Cleveland Browns in another preseason game at 4:25 p.m. EDT Saturday in Cleveland.