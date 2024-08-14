Jim Harbaugh offered Colin Kaepernick spot on L.A. Chargers staff

1 of 5 | Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (L) coached Colin Kaepernick (R) for four seasons. File Photo by John SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Jim Harbaugh spoke to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick this off-season and offered him a job on the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff. The Chargers' coach revealed the offer during an interview with USA Today published Wednesday. Harbaugh said Kaepernick is "considering" the offer, which was made early this year. Advertisement

"Yeah, we talked a little bit about it," Harbaugh said. "He's considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven't reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year."

Harbaugh left Michigan and was hired as the Chargers' coach in late January. He was coach of the San Francisco 49ers when that franchise selected Kaepernick in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Harbaugh coached Kaepernick for four seasons.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 -- a hiatus that followed his polarizing decision to kneel during the national anthem before NFL games in peaceful protest of police brutality and the killing of unarmed Black men.

Kaepernick, who opted out of the final year of his contract with the 49ers, has tried for years to return to the NFL. The six-year veteran told Sky Sports earlier this week that he is "still training and still pushing" as part of that effort.

"Hopefully," Kaepernick told the outlet, when asked if he still wants to come back. "We've just go to get one of these team owners to open up.

"It's something I've trained my whole life for. To be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship."

Kaepernick, 36, went 28-30 as a starting quarterback during his previous NFL tenure. He completed 59.8% of his throws for 12,271 yards, 72 scores and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Kaepernick has participated in free agent visits and several workouts, including with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, amid his NFL hiatus. He also worked out during Michigan's 2022 spring game, while Harbaugh was Wolverines coach, throwing to draft-eligible wide receivers.

Harbaugh called Kaepernick "a hero," during his interview with USA Today. He also said he was one of his favorite players to coach.

"He'd be a tremendous coach, if that's the path he chose," Harbaugh said.

The Chargers will host the Los Angeles Rams in their second preseason game at 7:05 p.m. EDT Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.