1 of 4 | Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis samples a jar of Hellman's mayonnaise. Photo courtesy of Hellman's

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans continued to lean into his love for mayonnaise Tuesday, releasing a mayonnaise-scented cologne in partnership with Hellmann's. Will Levis No. 8, marketed as a "parfum de mayonnaise," sold out in less than two hours. The $8 bottle included notes of tart lemon, mayonnaise accord, parsley, coffee undertones, creamy vanilla and a musk base. Advertisement

"With the launch of my signature scent, I've fulfilled a lifelong dream of partnering with Hellmann's to craft a fragrance like no other, one truly embodying the distinct scent of greatness." Levis said in a news release.

"Rich and creamy, Will Levis No. 8 is more than a mayonnaise-inspired fragrance. It's transformative. I've eaten mayo, drank mayo, and now I can smell like mayo."

A new stock of Will Levis No. 8 will be available at 10 a.m. EDT Monday at WillLevisNumber8.com.

Levis, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, made headlines in 2022 when admitted to putting mayonnaise in his coffee. Hellman's later signed the quarterback to a contract, granting him a lifetime supply of the condiment.

Levis completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards in the Titans' first preseason game, a 17-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in Nashville. The Titans will host the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday in Nashville.