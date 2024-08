1 of 5 | Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs sustained a hamstring injury Monday in Allen Park, Mich. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs sustained a hamstring injury at Detroit Lions training camp. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Detroit Free Press that Gibbs sustained the leg injury at practice Monday in Allen Park, Mich. He left the practice early and did not return. Advertisement

Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, missed two games last season because of a hamstring issue. He totaled 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns over 15 appearances during his rookie campaign.

Gibbs was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds are among the other top running backs on the Lions roster. Montgomery totaled 1,132 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns over 14 starts last season for the Lions.

Lions rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. also left Monday's practice due to injuries.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Lions in a preseason game at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. The Lions will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final preseason game Aug. 24 at Ford Field.

They will open the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 in Detroit.