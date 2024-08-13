Trending
Aug. 13, 2024 / 11:45 AM

Commanders sign wide receiver Martavis Bryant, whose last NFL game was in 2018

By Alex Butler
Veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant (R) last appeared in an NFL game in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 3 | Veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant (R) last appeared in an NFL game in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders signed Martavis Bryant on Tuesday, the team announced. Bryant, who has been suspended by the NFL multiple times, last played a regular-season game in 2018.

The Commanders also released kicker Ramiz Ahmed.

Bryant, 32, entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He totaled a career-high eight touchdowns in his first season, but was suspended first the first four games of 2015 and entire 2016 campaign for violations of the NFL's drug policy.

Bryant, traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, was suspended for a third time later that year for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

He spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad and was released in May.

Bryant totaled 2,183 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns through his first 44 games in the league. He will join a Commanders wide receivers room that features Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Jamison Crowder, among others.

The Commanders will face the Miami Dolphins at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

