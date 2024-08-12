Trending
NFL
Aug. 12, 2024 / 11:06 AM

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips to return from unable to perform list

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips will come off the active/physically unable to perform list. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips will come off the active/physically unable to perform list. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips will come off the active/physically unable to perform list and return to practice, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Phillips' 2023-24 season ended abruptly when he tore his right Achilles during a Nov. 24 win over the New York Jets. The linebacker was on track for a career year, with 6.5 sacks through eight games.

"He was playing with a different level of confidence," McDaniel said of Phillips at a news conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"He wants to be great in the worst way. It is a long vision challenge to attack this injury appropriately. He wants to fix the issue and go play."

Typical recovery timetable for a torn Achilles is six to nine months, according to the Hospital for Special Surgery. Monday will mark eight months and 19 days since the injury occurred.

"What I got to learn about Jaelan Phillips is he's a very capable, strong learner," McDaniel said. "This was a test of internal fortitude."

Phillips, 25, totaled 22 sacks through his first 42 games for the Dolphins. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft did not miss a game through his first two seasons.

Phillips made six starts last season. He started 20 games between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson and Quinton Bell are among the Dolphins other top healthy outside linebackers. Bradley Chubb, who started 16 games last season at outside linebacker and tore the ACL in his right knee in December, remains on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The Dolphins have not revealed a timetable for Chubb to return from that injury.

The Dolphins will face the Washington Commanders in their second preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday in Miami Gardens.

