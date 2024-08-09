Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 9, 2024 / 11:31 PM / Updated Aug. 9, 2024 at 11:39 PM

Rookie Jaylen Wright impresses in debut as Dolphins edge Falcons in preseason

By Alex Butler

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Jaylen Wright was the lightning in an otherwise stagnant storm, showing off electric playmaking ability in his NFL debut to help the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons on Friday in their preseason opener.

Wright drew oohs and aahs from the Hard Rock Stadium crowd, with eyes glued to his No. 25 jersey as he outran and juked defenders whenever he touched the ball in the 20-13 victory.

Advertisement

The fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft totaled 10 carries for 55 yards and a score.

"Of course there were a little butterflies in my first NFL game, but I'm just blessed," Wright said.

Related

Wright, who scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter, provided one of his best plays about five minutes into the second half.

Advertisement

Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White first took the snap, turned right and fired a pass to Wright in the backfield. Wright initially bobbled the ball before taking a few steps backwards and securing the catch.

He first went right, but then changed direction, forcing several defenders to trip and breaking to the other side of the field for a 14-yard gain.

"It was a good first outing for him because he got a little bit of everything and he finished strong," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Wright.

Kicker Jason Sanders made a 46-yard field goal four plays after Wright's big play for a 20-13 Dolphins lead.

The Dolphins kicker made 2 of 3 attempts in the victory. White completed just of 4 of 14 throws for 26 yards. Fellow backup quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 8 of 19 passes for 95 yards, one score and an interception.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, also made his debut Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards.

Sanders put the first points on the board in the preseason matchup, splitting the uprights with a 58-yard field goal 6:38 into the game.

The Falcons rallied quickly, with kicker Younghoe Koo hitting a game-tying 39-yard attempt on the next drive. Cornerback Kevin King then intercepted Thompson on the first play of the next possession.

The Falcons proceeded to put together a 6-play scoring drive, ending with a one-yard run from running back Carlos Washington Jr. for a 10-3 advantage.

Thompson replied with a 6-yard touchdown toss to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. three seconds into the second quarter, helping the Dolphins tie the score.

The Dolphins went ahead on Wright's touchdown 5:45 before halftime. That score was triggered after Falcons fumbled a snap at their own 10-yard line. Wright ran for his 6-yard score on the next play.

The Dolphins carried the seven-point edge into halftime.

Koo made a 53-yard field goal for the Falcons about three minutes into the second half, cutting the deficit to four. Sanders responded with a 46-yard field goal about four minutes later.

Advertisement

The Dolphins let the Falcons back in the game when they muffed a punt return with 8:46 remaining. But the Falcons failed to punch the ball in from the 2-yard line on that possession.

They went on to get the ball to the Dolphins' 6-yard line on their final possession, which ended with an incompletion.

The Dolphins will host the Washington Commanders in their second preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Falcons will battle the Baltimore Ravens at noon Aug. 17 in Baltimore.

Latest Headlines

Carolina Panthers' plane runs off taxiway in Charlotte after preseason loss
NFL // 13 hours ago
Carolina Panthers' plane runs off taxiway in Charlotte after preseason loss
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Delta charter plane carrying players, coaches and staff from the Carolina Panthers ran off the taxiway when returning from a preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday in Charlotte, N.C., officials said.
New Dolphins defense counts on veterans, breakout players for improved toughness
NFL // 1 day ago
New Dolphins defense counts on veterans, breakout players for improved toughness
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are leaning on louder veteran voices, impact rookies and unheralded breakout stars to find a new, tougher, defensive identity amid injuries, key player departures and a defensive coordinator switch.
Dolphins restructure Tyreek Hill's contract to include record in guaranteed money
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins restructure Tyreek Hill's contract to include record in guaranteed money
MIAMI, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins restructured Tyreek Hill's contract, giving him the most fully guaranteed money ever for an NFL wide receiver, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.
Bears beat Texans in NFL preseason opener; Williams, Stroud among starters rested
NFL // 1 week ago
Bears beat Texans in NFL preseason opener; Williams, Stroud among starters rested
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Backup quarterback Brett Rypien threw three touchdown passes, included two to Collin Johnson, to lead the Chicago Bears past the Houston Texans in the first game of the NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio.
With Miami Dolphins 'on hot seat,' Tyreek Hill strengthens his voice
NFL // 1 week ago
With Miami Dolphins 'on hot seat,' Tyreek Hill strengthens his voice
MIAMI, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Teammates could never emulate what he does to a defense, but Tyreek Hill says he hopes they follow his lead this season with the Miami Dolphins "on the hot seat," aiming to halt a drought of postseason glory.
Bears sign 'cornerstone of franchise' D.J. Moore to $110M extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Bears sign 'cornerstone of franchise' D.J. Moore to $110M extension
July 31 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore to a four-year contraction extension, the franchise announced.
Lions, left tackle Taylor Decker agree to $60M extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Lions, left tackle Taylor Decker agree to $60M extension
July 29 (UPI) -- Left tackle Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, agent Jonathan Feinsod announced Monday. The pact includes $31.83 million guaranteed.
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
MIAMI, July 26 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension, the quarterback and his agency confirmed Friday.
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to practice with the Miami Dolphins, was placed on the physically unable to perform list to prevent setbacks early on in his first year with the team, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustains season-ending hamstring tear
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustains season-ending hamstring tear
July 26 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustained a significant leg injury and will miss the entire 2024 season, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition
Google Doodle celebrates Olympics break dancing competition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement