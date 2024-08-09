Trending
NFL
Aug. 9, 2024 / 10:54 AM

Carolina Panthers' plane runs off taxiway in Charlotte after preseason loss

By Alex Butler
A Delta flight carrying Carolina Panthers players veered off a taxiway after landing Friday morning at Charlotte Douglass International Airport in Charlotte, N.C. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines charter plane carrying players, coaches and staff from the Carolina Panthers ran off the taxiway when returning from a preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday in Charlotte, N.C., officials confirmed.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which occurred at Charlotte Douglass International Airport.

"Emergency crews responded to a Delta aircraft, which left the pavement while taxiing to Wilson Air Center," the Charlotte Douglass International Airport said in a statement. "Airfield lighting and the taxiway was fully operational.

"Delta towed the aircraft off the movement area shortly after 5:30 a.m. EDT Crews repaired the area and the taxiway reopened at approximately 6:30 a.m. The airport remains operational."

Delta said in a statement that the flight, which took off from Providence, R.I., landed just before 3 a.m., but went off the taxiway and into nearby mud on its way to a gate. Passengers were then deplaned and bused to their terminal before the plane was moved back to the taxi surface.

"The right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival," Delta said. "No injuries were reported by the 188 customers who are deplaning and being bused to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The incident occurred hours after record rainfall Thursday night in Charlotte. The National Weather Service reported that the airport logged 4.09 inches of rain, breaking a previous record of 1.37 inches from 1928, according to the Charlotte Observer.

"The team can confirm that their chartered team plane, after landing safely, did run off the taxiway and into mud," the Panthers said Friday. "The team can also confirm that no injuries were reported and no one was hurt."

The Patriots beat the Panthers 17-3 in their preseason opener Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers will host the New York Jets in their second preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte.

