1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (C) agreed to a restructured contract on Saturday. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins restructured Tyreek Hill's contract, giving him the most fully guaranteed money ever for an NFL wide receiver, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced. Rosenhaus said Hill's four-year deal -- initially signed in 2022 -- now includes a record $106.5 million in fully guaranteed money. The pact, worth $90 million, features $65 million guaranteed over the next three seasons. Advertisement

No years were added to the contract, which expires after the 2027 season.

Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns last season. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro, who totaled 1,710 yards in 2022, is the only wide receiver in NFL history to record at least 1,700 yards in two-consecutive seasons.

Hill, who joined the Dolphins in a 2022 trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, totaled 10,139 yards and 76 touchdowns on 717 catches through his first eight seasons. He also scored seven rushing touchdowns and found the end zone four times on punt returns and once on a kick return.

On Friday, the NFL also announced that players voted Hill as the No. 1 player in the league, topping the annual Top 100 list.