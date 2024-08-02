Bears beat Texans in NFL preseason opener; Williams, Stroud among starters rested

1 of 5 | Chicago Bears tight end Colin Johnson (R) makes a catch over Houston Texans defender Mike Ford in the second quarter of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Backup quarterback Brett Rypien threw three touchdown passes, included two to Collin Johnson, to lead the Chicago Bears past the Houston Texans in the first game of the NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio. The Bears out-gained the Texans 278-244 in the storm-shortened 21-17 Hall of Fame Game triumph Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Advertisement

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud were among the starters who did not appear in the matchup.

"I just want to put my best foot forward," Johnson told reporters. "I think I did that. I left some plays out there and I'm just going to learn from that. I'm just gonna keep my foot on the gas, keep going and keep improving, because that's all I know."

The Collin Johnson game : ESPN pic.twitter.com/z3GZ74RlZ3— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 2, 2024

Rypien completed 11 of 15 passes for 166 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter. Johnson caught three passes for 35 yards. Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills completed 10 of 13 passes for 102 yards and a score.

Bears running back Khalil Herbert logged 35 yards on four carries. Play was ended with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter.

The Texans went on a 13-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to start the game. Mills found tight end Teagan Quitoriano with a 9-yard touchdown toss to end the possession. Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 33-yard field goal 2:47 into the second quarter for a 10-0 Texans lead.

Rypien responded by leading an 8-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. He ended that drive with a 20-yard touchdown toss to Johnson.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum hit running back Cam Akers with a 4-yard touchdown pass about seven minutes later, but the Texans never scored again.

Give Collin Johnson a spot on the roster immediately pic.twitter.com/BaWIPGA7hM— Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 2, 2024

Rypien threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney 58 seconds later to cut the deficit to three points at the break.

The Bears went on an 8-play, 68-yard scoring drive to start the third quarter, with Rypien connecting with Johnson on a 9-yard toss for a 21-17 edge.

The Texans went on to miss a field goal on the game's final drive, with Fairbairn sending the 58-yard attempt wide right. Game play was then terminated with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter as a storm rolled through Canton.

"The NFL made the right move with lightning in the area," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "That was good to see."

The Bears will face the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Aug. 10 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Texans will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in Pittsburgh.