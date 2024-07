1 of 5 | Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore started 17 games last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore to a four-year contraction extension, the franchise announced. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the pact is worth $110 million and includes $82.6 million. Moore is now under contract through 2029. Advertisement

"I'm extremely excited to be able to re-sign D.J.," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a news release. "We all know he's an impact player and a difference-maker for our offense, but his leadership and professionalism make him a cornerstone of our franchise."

Moore, 27, joined the Bears in a 2023 off-season trade from the Carolina Panthers. He totaled a career-high 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight scores over 17 starts last season. Moore logged 460 catches for 6,565 yards and 30 total scores through his first six seasons.

Moore entered the league as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards in a season four times so far in his career.

The Bears will host the Houston Texans in their preseason opener -- the annual Hall of Fame Game -- at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Canton, Ohio.