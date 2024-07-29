Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 29, 2024 / 10:34 AM

Lions, left tackle Taylor Decker agree to $60M extension

By Alex Butler

July 29 (UPI) -- Left tackle Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, agent Jonathan Feinsod announced Monday. The pact includes $31.83 million guaranteed.

"Congrats Deck," Feinsod wrote Monday on social media. "Well earned! No days off!

Advertisement

Lions general manager Brad Holmes also announced the agreement on 97.1 The Ticket's Costa & Jansen with Heather show, but did not disclose terms. Holmes said the agreement was reached Sunday.

"He's a guy that really embraced our culture so he's a big part of what we do, and it all starts up front with the offensive line as we all know so I'm just really, really happy that we were able to get that one done and happy for Deck and his family," Holmes said.

Decker, 29, joined the Lions as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He made 112 starts over his first eight seasons. He made 32 starts over the last two seasons.

Decker signed a four-year, $60 million pact with the Lions in 2020. He is now under contract through 2027.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
MIAMI, July 26 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension, the quarterback and his agency confirmed Friday.
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to practice with the Miami Dolphins, was placed on the physically unable to perform list to prevent setbacks early on in his first year with the team, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustains season-ending hamstring tear
NFL // 2 days ago
Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustains season-ending hamstring tear
July 26 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustained a significant leg injury and will miss the entire 2024 season, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
Williams, Lamb among training camp holdouts; Aiyuk, Love hold in; Tagovailoa limited
NFL // 4 days ago
Williams, Lamb among training camp holdouts; Aiyuk, Love hold in; Tagovailoa limited
MIAMI, July 25 (UPI) -- Trent Williams, CeeDee Lamb and Haason Reddick all held out of their respective training camps this week as a result of contract disputes. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who seeks an extension, was limited.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup retires from NFL at 28
NFL // 5 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup retires from NFL at 28
July 24 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup will retire from the NFL at age 28 , the AFC West franchise announced.
Bill Belichick spurned 49ers job offers, including role as defensive coordinator
NFL // 5 days ago
Bill Belichick spurned 49ers job offers, including role as defensive coordinator
July 23 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick turned down job offers for several positions this off-season from the San Francisco 49ers, including one to serve as defensive coordinator, coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Minnesota Vikings sign offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to $113M extension
NFL // 5 days ago
Minnesota Vikings sign offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to $113M extension
July 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings signed left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a four-year deal worth up to $113 million, his agency and the team announced Tuesday.
Dolphins teammates expect Tua Tagovailoa to practice amid contract talks
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins teammates expect Tua Tagovailoa to practice amid contract talks
July 23 (UPI) -- Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and several other Miami Dolphins players expect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to practice amid his long-term-contract negotiations, they said Tuesday at training camp.
Jacoby Brissett named New England Patriots starting quarterback for now
NFL // 5 days ago
Jacoby Brissett named New England Patriots starting quarterback for now
July 23 (UPI) -- New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said veteran Jacoby Brissett is the team's "starting quarterback at this point in time."
NFL, players union in talks about 18-game season
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL, players union in talks about 18-game season
July 23 (UPI) -- The NFL and the NFL Players Association have had talks about adding an 18th game to the regular season schedule, players union executive director Lloyd Howell said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dirty Seine River cancels triathlon practice at Summer Olympics
Dirty Seine River cancels triathlon practice at Summer Olympics
Huske, Walsh help U.S. add 7 medals, take over as Olympics leader
Huske, Walsh help U.S. add 7 medals, take over as Olympics leader
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Team USA dominates Serbia in Paris Olympics basketball opener
Team USA dominates Serbia in Paris Olympics basketball opener
Google celebrates the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle
Google celebrates the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement