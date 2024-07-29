Lions, left tackle Taylor Decker agree to $60M extension

July 29 (UPI) -- Left tackle Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, agent Jonathan Feinsod announced Monday. The pact includes $31.83 million guaranteed.

"Congrats Deck," Feinsod wrote Monday on social media. "Well earned! No days off!

Lions general manager Brad Holmes also announced the agreement on 97.1 The Ticket's Costa & Jansen with Heather show, but did not disclose terms. Holmes said the agreement was reached Sunday.

"He's a guy that really embraced our culture so he's a big part of what we do, and it all starts up front with the offensive line as we all know so I'm just really, really happy that we were able to get that one done and happy for Deck and his family," Holmes said.

Decker, 29, joined the Lions as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He made 112 starts over his first eight seasons. He made 32 starts over the last two seasons.

Decker signed a four-year, $60 million pact with the Lions in 2020. He is now under contract through 2027.