July 26 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley sustained a significant leg injury and will miss the entire 2024 season, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Badgley tore a hamstring. The Lions will place the kicker, who was hurt Thursday at practice, on injured reserve. Advertisement

"I feel awful for Badgley, man," Campbell said at training camp in Allen Park, Mich. "He worked his tail off to get ready for this season and he was having a good spring and was ready for camp. It's tough."

Campbell said the Lions will likely add another kicker to their roster. The Lions signed Badgley to their practice squad in 2022. He spent time on the active roster over the last two seasons.

The Lions signed former United Football League kicker Jake Bates in June. He was set to compete with Badgley to be the Lions' starter.

Badgley, 28, split the 2022 season with the Lions and Chicago Bears. He also played for the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Badgley made 4 of 4 attempts last year for the Lions. He made 82.4% of his kicks through his first 64 career appearances. Badgley also made 96% of his extra-point attempts.