Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to practice with his new team. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to practice with the Miami Dolphins, was placed on the physically unable to perform list to prevent setbacks early on in his first year with the team, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. McDaniel made the comments during a news conference before the Dolphins' third training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Advertisement

The coach said the injury wasn't recent, but did not provide more specific detail. He said it's something Beckham "is working through."

"We don't want setbacks, because really, and I don't really explain this ever, but like setbacks in this time of year are pretty problematic, most of the time, for guys for the whole season ...," McDaniel said.

He also cited Beckham being in his first year in the Dolphins' offensive scheme as another reason why a setback could be problematic.

The Dolphins signed Beckham on May 8 to a one-year contract. They placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the same day veterans were required to reported to training camp.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has played every game in a season just twice during his 10-year NFL tenure. Beckham, 31, dealt with numerous injuries over the last several seasons, including ankle issues in 2023. He also missed the entire 2022 season after he tore the ACL in his left knee for the second time.

"We signed Odell to be Odell," McDaniel said. "Between the Miami Dolphins and him, we're making sure that we get him back on the field the right way and hit the ground running.

"So for him, it's just that much more important that he's on it in the classroom and he's been as attentive of a veteran, basically stalking [wide receivers coach] Wes Welker, as one could be."

Once he reaches the field, Beckham could be a solid complementary option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, playing alongside speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Beckham totaled 565 yards and three scores on 35 catches over 14 games last season for the Baltimore Ravens. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six NFL seasons from 2014 through 2019.