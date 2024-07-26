Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (C) is set to earn $53.1 million on an average annual basis through his new contract. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, July 26 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension, the quarterback and his agency confirmed Friday. "What's up, guys, Tua here," Tagovailoa said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "Got some breaking news for you guys, although I never break any news. This is the first time for me. Just wanted to say that I agreed to a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins." Advertisement

The pact includes $167 million guaranteed. Tagovailoa, who is set to earn $23.1 million on his fifth-year option in 2024, will now be under contract with the Dolphins through 2028.

The $53.1 million average annual salary of his new deal is the highest in NFL history for a four-year extension.

"I just want to give a big shoutout to [Dolphins owner] Mr. Stephen Ross. I want to thank [general manager] Chris Grier and [vice president] Brandon Shore for working endlessly on this deal," Tagovailoa said.

"I want to thank [coach] Mike McDaniel for believing in me. I want to thank all my other coaches, as well.

"I also want to give a big shoutout to my teammates for believing in me and for also supporting me throughout this process. And then I also want to thank the fans as well. Fins up!"

Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 and passer rating in 2022, had his most active practice of training camp Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. He reported to camp on time Tuesday, but was somewhat limited Wednesday and did not participate Thursday amid contract talks.

The Dolphins will welcome fans to training camp for the first time this year Sunday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.