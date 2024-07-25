Trending
NFL
July 25, 2024 / 7:36 AM

Williams, Lamb among training camp holdouts; Aiyuk, Love hold in; Tagovailoa limited

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams did not report to training camp this week. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
MIAMI, July 25 (UPI) -- Trent Williams, CeeDee Lamb and Haason Reddick all held out of their respective training camps this week as a result of contract disputes. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who seeks an extension, was limited.

The San Francisco 49ers were without two of their best players on the first day of training camp practice Wednesday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Williams opted not to show up, resulting in a holdout. The star left tackle remains under contract for three years, but no guaranteed money remains on his contract. One the game's highest-paid offensive lineman, Williams also has slipped down the rankings after several players recently signed deals, including the $113 million pact the Minnesota Vikings gave Christian Darrisaw on Tuesday.

"He didn't report," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, when asked about Williams. "It's contract-related. [General manager] John Lynch is speaking with his representatives and has been doing it for a while. We will continue to go and when they work it out I'll be pumped to see him."

Aiyuk, who previously requested a trade from the 49ers amid his contract dispute, reported to training camp, but is not practicing. Unlike a holdout, which results in fines for missing practice, the wide receiver will avoid such discipline through his hold-in.

"It's what we expected and we understand the situation fully," Shanahan said of Aiyuk's hold-in.

CeeDee Lamb joined the 2024 class of holdouts when he was absent from Dallas Cowboys training camp Wednesday in Oxnard, Calif. The star wide receiver is set to play on the final $17.9 million option year of his rookie contract this season.

As expected, Reddick was not among the New York Jets veterans who reported Tuesday to training camp in Florham Park, N.J. The defensive end is entering the final year of his three-year, $45 million contract.

Tagovailoa, who could be in line to receive the largest contract extension, reported with teammates to Miami Dolphins training camp Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The star quarterback fully participated in most drills at practice Wednesday, but was limited in the 11-on-11 portion of the session.

"I think it's important to acknowledge that Tua is in the midst of a contract negotiation, that's important to him and the football team," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "That being said, we communicate very well and it's very fluid.

"We are taking it day-by-day [Wednesday]. I expect it to be kind of like OTAs [when Tagovailoa was limited] and we'll move on from there."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who also seeks an extension, followed through with his plan to skip practice drills until his deal is finalized. Love reported on time last week to training camp, but will not participate in practice while he holds in.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were among the players who reported to camp, despite earlier contract disputes.

All 32 NFL training camps are officially underway. Preseason games will be held from Aug. 1 through 25.

