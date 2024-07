1 of 5 | Michael Gallup spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup will retire from the NFL at 28 years old, the AFC West franchise announced. The Raiders placed Gallup on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, indicating his departure from the league. Gallup also shared several posts about his retirement on his Instagram story. Advertisement

Raiders rookies reported to training camp Sunday in Costa Mesa, Calif. Veterans reported Tuesday to the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. The Raiders signed Gallup to a one-year contract in April.

Gallup spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft totaled 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 scores over 86 career appearances.

Gallup totaled career-highs with 66 catches, 1,107 yards and six touchdowns over 14 appearances for the Cowboys in 2019. The Cowboys signed the former Colorado State star to a $57.5 million contract extension in 2022, but later restructured that deal.

The veteran playmaker caught 34 passes for a career-low 418 yards and two scores over 17 appearances last season. The Cowboys released Gallup in March.

Gallup was set to play a backup role behind Raiders starting wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in 2024-25.

The Raiders will face the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener at 4 p.m. EDT Aug. 10 in Minneapolis. They will open the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8 in Los Angeles.