Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) signed a contract extension on Tuesday.

July 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings signed left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a four-year deal worth up to $113 million, his agency and the team announced Tuesday. Darrisaw's new pact includes $77 million guaranteed and $43.7 million guaranteed at signing. He is now under contract through 2029. Advertisement

Darrisaw joined the Vikings as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The fourth-year offensive lineman appeared in 41 games over the last three seasons, making 39 starts for the Vikings.

He was the No. 6 offensive tackle in the NFL last season among those who played at least 50% of 1,178 snaps (the highest total in 2023-24), according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked as the third-best pass blocker at the position.

Darrisaw rated as the No. 2 offensive tackle in 2022-23, based on the same statistical threshold. He could now be the highest-paid offensive tackle in the game, if his deal reaches its maximum value.

The Detroit Lions previously gave that designation to Penei Sewell when they signed the offensive lineman to a four-year, $112 million extension in April.

Vikings rookies reported to training camp Sunday in Eagan, Minn. Veterans reported Tuesday to the TCO Performance Center.