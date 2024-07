Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett is leading the New England Patriots' quarterback competition. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said veteran Jacoby Brissett is the team's "starting quarterback at this point in time." The comments came as reported for training camp Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots signed Brissett in March, a month before they selected former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Coming out of the spring, I don't think there is any doubt that Jacoby is the starting quarterback at this point in time," Mayo told reporters.

Mayo also mentioned that Maye, in addition to backups Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe, will have opportunities to compete with Brissett for starting reps at training camp.

"Let's not forget about even Joe Milton," Mayo said. "Let's not forget about Zappe. All of those guys will have opportunities to go out there and be the starting quarterback."

Brissett, 31, started his career as a third-round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. He also suited up for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders. He threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances last year for the Commanders.

"Coming out of spring, I think it's clear Jacoby is the most pro-ready guy we have," Mayo said.

The Patriots will start the preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8 in Foxborough. They will start the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8 in Cincinnati.