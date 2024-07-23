Trending
NFL
July 23, 2024 / 1:21 PM

Dolphins teammates expect Tua Tagovailoa to practice amid contract talks

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to participate in training camp this week in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to participate in training camp this week in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI

July 23 (UPI) -- Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and several other Miami Dolphins players expect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to practice amid his long-term contract negotiations, they said Tuesday at training camp.

The Dolphins quarterback reported with other veterans Tuesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Contract negotiations between the Dolphins and star quarterback are ongoing.

"He's in great spirits," Hill said. "Obviously, I can't speak on his part about the contract situation because that's his business, his personal business. As his teammate and as his brother, I try to stay out of that."

Tagovailoa participated in the Dolphins' off-season program on a limited basis, sitting out of 11-on-11 work. He said at minicamp that he was getting "antsy" about his lack of a signed contract extension with the Dolphins.

"I believe he will practice because Tua is very competitive," Hill said. "And he's a guy who doesn't like to fall too far behind. He understands we have a really good team.

"He doesn't want to miss his window."

Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and passing yards in 2023, is under contract for $23.1 million in 2024, the option year of his rookie contract.

The projected value for his extension is set at four years and more than $213 million, with an average annual value of more than $53 million, according to Spotrac.

For many years, NFL players have held out -- or not reported to training camp -- during contract disputes, which results in fines until they return.

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love opted to hold-in -- or report to practice without participating -- and will continue that strategy until he receives an extension.

Tagovailoa could still use the same tactic this week, with the Dolphins starting practices Wednesday, but his teammates expect him to be throwing passes in Miami Gardens.

"He's gonna be here," wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said. "He likes to be around the team and guys. He's gonna be out there practicing and playing."

Hill, Waddle and other Dolphins players have met with Tagovailoa throughout the off-season, outside of the Dolphins facility. Many Dolphins players have voiced support for the quarterback to receive a lucrative contract extension.

"We all hope for the best for him," Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer said. "Tua is a huge part of this team, so I'm sure his agents and people upstairs are handling that in the right manner. I hope Tua gets what he deserves."

Waddle, who signed an $84.7 million extension with the Dolphins in May, said Tuesday that he doesn't expect Tagovailoa's contract talks to be a distraction throughout the remainder of training camp.

"He's going to be practicing, playing, whatever," Waddle said. "Tua is one of those guys who loves the game and likes being out there with us, so it's not going to be a distraction."

