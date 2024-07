Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (R) was released earlier this off-season, but agreed to re-sign with the AFC East franchise. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract with veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports, confirmed Tuesday. The agreement, worth up to $5 million. came days after Dolphins defensive end Shaquil Barrett abruptly announced his retirement from the NFL. Barrett had signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March. Advertisement

Ogbah joined the Dolphins in 2020. He signed a four-year, $65.4 million extension in 2022.

The eight-year veteran logged 114 combined tackles, 61 quarterback hits, 24.5 sacks, 19 tackles for a loss, 19 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception over his last four seasons with the Dolphins.

Ogbah, 30, logged 20 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks over 15 appearances while playing a rotational role last season. The Dolphins released the defensive end in February, clearing nearly $14 million in salary cap space.

Dolphins rookies reported to training camp last week. Veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday to the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla.