Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 23, 2024 / 8:59 PM

Bill Belichick spurned 49ers job offers, including role as defensive coordinator

By Alex Butler
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick parted ways with the franchise in January. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 5 | Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick parted ways with the franchise in January. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick turned down job offers for several positions this off-season from the San Francisco 49ers, including one to serve as defensive coordinator, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Shanahan detailed an off-season conversation he had with Belichick during an interview published Tuesday on The TK Show podcast.

Advertisement

"I threw it out to him," Shanahan said of Belichick. "He loves football so much. You never know what he would [do]. I can't believe he's not a head coach of a team right now.

"I know what I would do if I was an owner, so that shocks me. The last thing you want to do is insult somebody like Bill Belichick, but I know he just loves ball in the simplest form."

Related

The 49ers, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 in Super Bowl LVIII, fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks three days later. They hired Nick Sorenson in March as their new defensive coordinator.

February's title game loss dropped the 49ers to 0-3 in their last three Super Bowl appearances, including two setbacks over the last five years under Shanahan.

Advertisement

Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots in January, ending his unmatched 24-year tenure with the franchise, which included six Super Bowl victories. Belichick led the Patriots to a 6-3 mark in nine Super Bowl appearances.

Instead of accepting another football coaching role in 2024, Belichick opted to work in front of the camera. The legendary coach is set to appear on The CW's Inside the NFL, in addition to the ManningCast during ESPN's Monday Night Football and The Pat McAfee Show.

"He was very nice and appreciative, but he politely turned me down," Shanahan said.

Washington football coach Jedd Fisch also told reporters in February that he expected Belichick to assist the Huskies football program. Belichick's son, Steve Belichick, is the Huskies defensive coordinator. He previously worked for his dad as a Patriots defensive assistant, including roles as a positions coach.

"I'm sure he is going to be in the league next year and I don't know, I could be going against him," Shanahan said of Belichick.

"He could be in the NFC West. It would have sucked if he came here and then was going against us."

Latest Headlines

Minnesota Vikings sign offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to $113M extension
NFL // 2 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings sign offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to $113M extension
July 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings signed left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a four-year deal worth up to $113 million, his agency and the team announced Tuesday.
Dolphins teammates expect Tua Tagovailoa to practice amid contract talks
NFL // 8 hours ago
Dolphins teammates expect Tua Tagovailoa to practice amid contract talks
July 23 (UPI) -- Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and several other Miami Dolphins players expect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to practice amid his long-term-contract negotiations, they said Tuesday at training camp.
Jacoby Brissett named New England Patriots starting quarterback for now
NFL // 9 hours ago
Jacoby Brissett named New England Patriots starting quarterback for now
July 23 (UPI) -- New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said veteran Jacoby Brissett is the team's "starting quarterback at this point in time."
NFL, players union in talks about 18-game season
NFL // 11 hours ago
NFL, players union in talks about 18-game season
July 23 (UPI) -- The NFL and the NFL Players Association have had talks about adding an 18th game to the regular season schedule, players union executive director Lloyd Howell said.
Dolphins to re-sign defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah after Shaquil Barrett retires
NFL // 12 hours ago
Dolphins to re-sign defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah after Shaquil Barrett retires
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract with veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports, confirmed Tuesday.
Bears' Jonathan Owens to skip practices to watch Simone Biles at Olympics
NFL // 14 hours ago
Bears' Jonathan Owens to skip practices to watch Simone Biles at Olympics
July 23 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens was permitted to skip several training camp practice sessions so he can watch wife Simone Biles compete at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, coach Matt Eberflus told reporters.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love a training camp hold-in amid contract dispute
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers quarterback Jordan Love a training camp hold-in amid contract dispute
July 22 (UPI) -- Quarterback Jordan Love will not participate in training camp practices until he finalizes a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday.
Bengals reach deal with offensive lineman Amarius Mims
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals reach deal with offensive lineman Amarius Mims
July 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals signed rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims to a four-year contract, the team announced Monday. Mims was the final first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft to sign a contract.
Packers sign DL Kenny Clark to $64M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers sign DL Kenny Clark to $64M extension
July 22 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers signed nose tackle Kenny Clark to a three-year, $64 million contract extension.
Chiefs legend Abner Haynes, first AFL MVP, dies at 86
NFL // 4 days ago
Chiefs legend Abner Haynes, first AFL MVP, dies at 86
July 19 (UPI) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Abner Haynes, who earned the AFL's first Player of the Year Award in 1960, has died, the team announced. He was 86.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bears' Jonathan Owens to skip practices to watch Simone Biles at Olympics
Bears' Jonathan Owens to skip practices to watch Simone Biles at Olympics
Gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Olympics, suspended for alleged horse abuse
Gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Olympics, suspended for alleged horse abuse
Jacoby Brissett named New England Patriots starting quarterback for now
Jacoby Brissett named New England Patriots starting quarterback for now
Minnesota Vikings sign offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to $113M extension
Minnesota Vikings sign offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to $113M extension
Packers quarterback Jordan Love a training camp hold-in amid contract dispute
Packers quarterback Jordan Love a training camp hold-in amid contract dispute
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement