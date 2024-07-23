Bill Belichick spurned 49ers job offers, including role as defensive coordinator

1 of 5 | Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick parted ways with the franchise in January. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick turned down job offers for several positions this off-season from the San Francisco 49ers, including one to serve as defensive coordinator, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Shanahan detailed an off-season conversation he had with Belichick during an interview published Tuesday on The TK Show podcast. Advertisement

"I threw it out to him," Shanahan said of Belichick. "He loves football so much. You never know what he would [do]. I can't believe he's not a head coach of a team right now.

"I know what I would do if I was an owner, so that shocks me. The last thing you want to do is insult somebody like Bill Belichick, but I know he just loves ball in the simplest form."

The 49ers, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 in Super Bowl LVIII, fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks three days later. They hired Nick Sorenson in March as their new defensive coordinator.

February's title game loss dropped the 49ers to 0-3 in their last three Super Bowl appearances, including two setbacks over the last five years under Shanahan.

Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots in January, ending his unmatched 24-year tenure with the franchise, which included six Super Bowl victories. Belichick led the Patriots to a 6-3 mark in nine Super Bowl appearances.

Instead of accepting another football coaching role in 2024, Belichick opted to work in front of the camera. The legendary coach is set to appear on The CW's Inside the NFL, in addition to the ManningCast during ESPN's Monday Night Football and The Pat McAfee Show.

"He was very nice and appreciative, but he politely turned me down," Shanahan said.

Washington football coach Jedd Fisch also told reporters in February that he expected Belichick to assist the Huskies football program. Belichick's son, Steve Belichick, is the Huskies defensive coordinator. He previously worked for his dad as a Patriots defensive assistant, including roles as a positions coach.

"I'm sure he is going to be in the league next year and I don't know, I could be going against him," Shanahan said of Belichick.

"He could be in the NFC West. It would have sucked if he came here and then was going against us."