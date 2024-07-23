Trending
NFL
July 23, 2024 / 8:03 AM

Bears' Jonathan Owens to skip practices to watch Simone Biles at Olympics

By Alex Butler
Safety Jonathan Owens (R) appeared in 17 games last season for the Green Bay Packers. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Safety Jonathan Owens (R) appeared in 17 games last season for the Green Bay Packers. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens was permitted to skip several training camp practice sessions so he can watch wife Simone Biles compete at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, coach Matt Eberflus told reporters.

"It's just because we respect the Olympics," Eberflus told reporters Monday in Lake Forrest, Ill. "That is a big deal. He is just supporting the one he loves the most.

"I think that's so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it's going to be awesome. Go USA."

Bears rookies reported to training camp July 16, while veterans were required to arrive by Friday to the PNC Center at Halas Hall. The Bears will host the Houston Texans in their first preseason game Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.

The Olympic women's gymnastics tournament will be held from Sunday through Aug. 5 at Bercy Arena in Paris.

Owens signed with the Bears in March as a free agent. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Green Bay Packers. The former Missouri Western State defender spent his first four seasons with the Texans.

Owens totaled a career-high 125 combined tackles over 17 starts in 2022 for the Texans. He logged 84 total tackles over 17 appearances, including 11 starts, last season for the Packers.

He is expected to be a backup safety to Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker in 2024.

Owens, who married Biles on April 22, 2023, also celebrated his 29th birthday on Monday.

"Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer," Biles wrote Monday on Instagram. "Thanks for being the calm to my storm! I love you with all my heart and I can't wait to see what this year brings! Let's do it big baby.

"Wish I was there to celebrate you, but I'll see you soon!"

Owens' presence -- paired with that of Biles' family members -- should aid her performance in Paris. The star gymnast previously spoke about the struggles of performing at the 2020 Summer Games in 2021 in Tokyo, where fans weren't allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris to host 2024 Olympic Games

A full moon rises behind the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower on July 21, 2024, as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Summer Games. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

