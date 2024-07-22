Trending
NFL
July 22, 2024

Bengals reach deal with offensive lineman Amarius Mims

By Alex Butler

July 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals signed rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims to a four-year contract, the team announced Monday. Mims was the final first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft to sign a contract.

Mims joined the Bengals as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Like all first-round picks, his four-year deal includes a fifth-year option. Mims' pact is valued at $15.3 million.

The 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive lineman is expected to compete with veteran right tackle Trent Brown for a starting assignment, opposite left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Center Ted Karras and guards Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa are the other returning starters from the Bengals' offensive line.

Bengals rookies reported to training camp Saturday in Cincinnati. Veterans are to report Tuesday to the Kettering Health Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium.

