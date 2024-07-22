Packers quarterback Jordan Love a training camp hold-in amid contract dispute

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love started all 17 games last season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Quarterback Jordan Love will not participate in training camp practices until he finalizes a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday. Packers veterans were required to report to training camp Sunday at Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Gutekunst said Love reported last week, but the quarterback's agent told the general manager he will not practice until his extension is complete. Advertisement

"Saturday night, they [Love's representatives] informed us that until we get something done, he would not practice," Gutekunst told reporters.

"This is something we're all working on. We certainly understand where he's coming from. We'd like him to be out there. It's important for him to be out there."

Love's hold-in -- a strategy used by players who report to practice, but don't participate amid contract disputes -- will not result in fines. Players who hold out -- or don't report to camp amid such disputes -- are fined for their absences from the mandatory practice sessions.

Love, 25, completed 64.2% of his throws for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 17 starts in 2024, his first season as a full-time starter.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was inactive during the 2020 campaign. He spent the next two seasons backing up former Packers starter Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers signed Love to a one-year, $22.5 million extension for 2024 last off-season. Gutekunst said he believes the Packers and Love are "close" to another agreement.

"We are working really hard to get that done," Gutekunst said. "I think it's really important for us. At the same time, the thing I have confidence in is that we both want the same thing.

"We want Jordan here for a long time, give him that stability for him and gives some stability for our group, as well."

Love is expected to earn an average of at least $50 million per year through the terms of a new contract, according to Spotrac.com.