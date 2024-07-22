Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 22, 2024 / 11:10 AM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love a training camp hold-in amid contract dispute

By Alex Butler
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love started all 17 games last season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love started all 17 games last season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Quarterback Jordan Love will not participate in training camp practices until he finalizes a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday.

Packers veterans were required to report to training camp Sunday at Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Gutekunst said Love reported last week, but the quarterback's agent told the general manager he will not practice until his extension is complete.

Advertisement

"Saturday night, they [Love's representatives] informed us that until we get something done, he would not practice," Gutekunst told reporters.

"This is something we're all working on. We certainly understand where he's coming from. We'd like him to be out there. It's important for him to be out there."

Love's hold-in -- a strategy used by players who report to practice, but don't participate amid contract disputes -- will not result in fines. Players who hold out -- or don't report to camp amid such disputes -- are fined for their absences from the mandatory practice sessions.

Love, 25, completed 64.2% of his throws for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 17 starts in 2024, his first season as a full-time starter.

Advertisement

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was inactive during the 2020 campaign. He spent the next two seasons backing up former Packers starter Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers signed Love to a one-year, $22.5 million extension for 2024 last off-season. Gutekunst said he believes the Packers and Love are "close" to another agreement.

"We are working really hard to get that done," Gutekunst said. "I think it's really important for us. At the same time, the thing I have confidence in is that we both want the same thing.

"We want Jordan here for a long time, give him that stability for him and gives some stability for our group, as well."

Love is expected to earn an average of at least $50 million per year through the terms of a new contract, according to Spotrac.com.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bengals reach deal with offensive lineman Amarius Mims
NFL // 2 hours ago
Bengals reach deal with offensive lineman Amarius Mims
July 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals signed rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims to a four-year contract, the team announced Monday. Mims was the final first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft to sign a contract.
Packers sign DL Kenny Clark to $64M extension
NFL // 4 hours ago
Packers sign DL Kenny Clark to $64M extension
July 22 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers signed nose tackle Kenny Clark to a three-year, $64 million contract extension.
Chiefs legend Abner Haynes, first AFL MVP, dies at 86
NFL // 3 days ago
Chiefs legend Abner Haynes, first AFL MVP, dies at 86
July 19 (UPI) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Abner Haynes, who earned the AFL's first Player of the Year Award in 1960, has died, the team announced. He was 86.
Randall Cobb joins SEC Network, but says he isn't retired from NFL
NFL // 3 days ago
Randall Cobb joins SEC Network, but says he isn't retired from NFL
July 18 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who spent 10 of his 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, will work as an analyst at the SEC Network, ESPN announced Thursday. Cobb said he isn't officially retired from the NFL.
Corey Dillon, Tim Krumrie named to Bengals Ring of Honor
NFL // 3 days ago
Corey Dillon, Tim Krumrie named to Bengals Ring of Honor
July 18 (UPI) -- Corey Dillon, the Cincinnati Bengals' all-time leading rusher, and nose tackle Tim Krumrie will be placed in the franchise's Ring of Honor, the Bengals announced Thursday.
Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of the Lions
NFL // 6 days ago
Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of the Lions
July 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will induct legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson into the Pride of the Lions on Sept. 30 in Detroit, the NFC North franchise announced Monday.
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
NFL // 1 week ago
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
July 15 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce outside Los Angeles International Airport, police said.
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
NFL // 1 week ago
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
July 14 (UPI) -- NFL Super Bowl winner Jacoby Jones, who starred for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, has died at the age of 40, his family said Sunday morning.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce wins karaoke battle, dedicates Whitesnake performance to Taylor Swift
NFL // 1 week ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce wins karaoke battle, dedicates Whitesnake performance to Taylor Swift
July 12 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce serenaded an audience with his best rendition of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," winning a karaoke competition at a charity golf tournament before dedicating the triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Longtime NFL, college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84
NFL // 1 week ago
Longtime NFL, college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84
July 12 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL and college football defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin has died, the University of Mississippi announced. He was 84.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Xander Schauffle smolders late, captures British Open title
Xander Schauffle smolders late, captures British Open title
Lakers' Bronny James nets best summer league performance, says 'results will come'
Lakers' Bronny James nets best summer league performance, says 'results will come'
Beltre, Helton, Leyland, Mauer inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Beltre, Helton, Leyland, Mauer inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Shohei Ohtani smashes 30th homer out of Dodger Stadium
Shohei Ohtani smashes 30th homer out of Dodger Stadium
Braves to sign ex-Phillies utility player Whit Merrifield
Braves to sign ex-Phillies utility player Whit Merrifield
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement