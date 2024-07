Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark (C) signed a three-year extension with the NFC North franchise. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers signed nose tackle Kenny Clark to a three-year, $64 million contract extension. Clark, his agency and the Packers announced the signing Sunday night. The pact includes a $17.5 million signing bonus and features a $29 million salary in 2024.

"Forever grateful," Clark wrote Sunday on Instagram.

Clark, 28, totaled 44 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss and career-highs with 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits last season. He also logged three passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 17 appearances.

He received the 32nd-best defensive rating among interior linemen last season from Pro Football Focus. He received the 24th-best pass-rush grade at the position.

Clark rated a career-best No. 9 among interior linemen in 2018. He received the fourth-best pass-rushing grade that year for interior linemen.

The No. 27 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft logged 380 combined tackles, 71 quarterback hits, 47 tackles for a loss, 34 sacks, 10 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries through his first 123 appearances in the league. Clark was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Packers rookies reported to training camp Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis. Veterans reported Sunday to Ray Nitschke Field.