Chiefs legend Abner Haynes, first AFL MVP, dies at 86

July 19 (UPI) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Abner Haynes, who earned the AFL's first Player of the Year Award in 1960, has died, the team announced. He was 86.

Haynes died Thursday in Dallas. The Chiefs did not disclose his cause of death.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Abner Haynes," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a news release.

"Abner was one of the first great stars of the Dallas Texans and the American Football League. In the league's first season in 1960, Abner earned Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors, and more importantly, he earned the respect and admiration of his teammates and fans alike.

"In addition to his on-the-field prowess, Abner was a man of courage and leadership from a very young age. He remained involved in the community well after his playing days were over, and his legacy extends far beyond the gridiron.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Guadalupe and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haynes was a trailblazer throughout his football career, including when he became one of the first Black athletes to play major college football in Texas, suiting up alongside Leon King in 1956 at North Texas State.

The school honored Haynes and King with a unity plaza in 2022 outside DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas.

"You just get the chills to understand that we made such progress," Haynes said in a video posted by North Texas State.

Haynes became a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1960 NFL Draft, but opted to play for the AFL's Dallas Texans. As a rookie, he led the league with 156 carries, 875 yards and nine scores over 14 appearances.

He was named UPI AFL Rookie of the Year and UPI Player of the Year honors that season. He also was named an All-Pro.

Haynes led the AFL in rushing touchdowns during the next two seasons. He topped the league with 1,622 yards from scrimmage and 19 total scores in 1962. The Chiefs won the AFL Championship that year before moving to Kansas City the following season.

Haynes also was among players who threatened a boycott of the 1965 AFL All-Star Game, stemming from mistreatment and racism toward Black players, who had trouble getting taxis and accommodations before the event in New Orleans.

The effort resulted in the game being moved to Houston.

"We approached the coaches," Haynes told CBS 19 in Tyler, Texas, in 2019. "I approached the general manager and told him what was going on. They didn't like it. We decided we weren't going to play in a city that treated us like that.

"We decided we were going to go to Houston to play the game."

Days later, the Chiefs traded Haynes to the Denver Broncos. The star running back split the 1967 campaign, his final season, between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Haynes totaled 4,630 yards and 46 touchdowns on 1,036 carries over 112 appearances in the AFL. The three-time AFL All-Star and two-time All-Pro also earned 1964 AFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. He was a four-time AFL All-Star.

He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1991. Haynes remains atop the Chiefs franchise record book in several categories.

His 12 touchdowns from 1960 are tied with Tyreek Hill for the most for a Chiefs rookie. He is also tied with former running back Jamaal Charles for the franchise record for most touchdowns in a single game, with five.

Haynes ranks sixth on the Chiefs' all-time rushing yards list, trailing only Charles, Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, Christian Okoye and Ed Podolak.

