July 18 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who spent 10 of his 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, will work as an analyst at the SEC Network, ESPN announced Thursday. Cobb said he isn't officially retired from the NFL. "I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role," Cobb said in a news release. "The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched. Advertisement

"I cannot wait to return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew."

Cobb, 33, will appear on SEC Now and Out of Pocket Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on SEC Network, a network launched in 2014 by ESPN and the Southeastern Conference.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randall to the SEC Network crew," SEC Network coordinating producer Pete Watters said. "His experience and knowledge of the game, both from playing at Kentucky and in the NFL, will be such an asset to our football coverage."

Cobb spent last season with the New York Jets. He totaled just five caches for 39 yards and a score over 11 games. He entered the league as a second-round pick by the Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Cobb joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and played for the Houston Texans in 2020. The Texans traded Cobb back to the Packers in 2021. The Jets signed Cobb to a one-year contract last off-season, reuniting the wide receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The former Kentucky star teamed up with Rodgers to total career-highs in catches (91), receiving yards (1,287) and touchdowns (12) over 16 starts for the Packers in 2014, en route to Pro Bowl honors. He totaled 630 catches for 7,624 yards and 54 scores through his first 166 NFL appearances.

Cobb said earlier this off-season that he hadn't decided if he would return for a 14th season. He reaffirmed that after several news outlets reported Thursday afternoon that he was retired.

"Not officially retired, but I'm excited for this new opportunity," Cobb wrote on X. "Catch me and Alyssa Lang on Out of Pocket on Wednesdays on the SEC Network!"