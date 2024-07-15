Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (L) scored 10 touchdowns last season, File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce outside Los Angeles International Airport, police said. The incident occurred after 11 p.m. local time Friday, with officers responding to the area on Interstate 105 westbound and Sepulveda Boulevard northbound. Addison was released from custody Saturday morning. Advertisement

"We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," the Vikings said Sunday.

Addison, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, also dealt with legal issues last off-season. The 22-year-old was charged with speeding and reckless driving last July by Minnesota State Patrol for driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone while behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.

He was convicted in August of a petty misdemeanor for speeding in a 55-mph zone and fined $686 because of that incident, according to Minnesota court records. His reckless driving charge was dismissed.

Friday's incident occurred less than a week after one of Addison's teammates, rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, was one of three people killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro, Md. Police investigators said they believe alcohol may have contributed to that fatal crash.

Jackson, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Addison totaled 911 yards and 10 touchdowns on 70 catches over 17 appearances during his rookie campaign. Vikings players are scheduled to report to training camp July 23 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn.