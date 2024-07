1 of 5 | Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson still holds the NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will induct legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson into the Pride of the Lions on Sept. 30 in Detroit, the NFC North franchise announced Monday. Johnson, 38, will receive the honor at halftime when the Lions face the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Feild. The game will be part of an ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast. Advertisement

"We are thrilled to add Calvin Johnson Jr. to the Pride of the Lions," Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said in a news release. "His commitment on the field and to the city of Detroit are legendary and this is a well-deserved honor.

"We are proud that he will be forever memorialized inside Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion."

The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Lions. He joined the Lions as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and went on to become a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro.

Johnson -- the Lions' all-time leader in catches (731), receiving yards (11,619) and receiving scores (83) -- made 135 career appearances. He led the NFL with 122 catches for a league-record 1,964 yards and five scores in 16 starts in 2012.

The iconic pass catcher will join 20 other Lions greats in the Pride of the Lions, which was unveiled in 2009.