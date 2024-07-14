Advertisement
NFL
July 14, 2024 / 9:41 PM

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40

By Mark Moran
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones greets fans as he leaves the field holding a turkey leg after the Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 22-20 on Thanksgiving day at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, November 28, 2013. Jones has died at the age of 40. UPI/Kevin Dietsch
1 of 2 | Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones greets fans as he leaves the field holding a turkey leg after the Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 22-20 on Thanksgiving day at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, November 28, 2013. Jones has died at the age of 40. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- NFL Super Bowl winner Jacoby Jones, who starred for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, has died at the age of 40, his family said Sunday morning.

"The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones," the league posted on social media. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Advertisement

Jones, a wide receiver, scored two touchdowns in the Raven's Super Bowl XLVII win, and played a total of nine seasons in the NFL.

The Texans confirmed Jone's death to CNN, which reported the NFL team had been informed by his family who did not release a cause of death.

Related

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Ravens organization said in a statement. "Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

Advertisement

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Texans added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

In addition to the Ravens and Texans, Jones played with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. The chargers are now in Los Angeles.

Jones had a host of shining moments in his NFL career, but perhaps none bigger than in 2012, when he caught a late 70-yard touchdown pass late to force overtime in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game, which the Ravens went on to win over the Denver Broncos 38-35. The catch became known as the "Mile High Miracle" because the game was played in Denver.

In Super Bowl XLVII that same year, Jones caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 108 yards for a second score. It remains the longest touchdown play in Super Bowl history. The Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. And Jones remains the only player to catch a touchdown pass and return a kickoff score in the same Super Bowl.

"My brother, you will truly be missed," former Ravens teammate Ray Lewis posted on X. "They can't take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a Raven for life. Love ya JJ."

Advertisement

Former Texans teammate JJ Watt posted on social media: "Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones."

Jones was also remembered for standing in the back of the end zone with the Ravens awaiting a kickoff in a game a week after Thanksgiving. With the Ravens trailing 19-15, he was talking to his mother in the stands and, as the ball was kicked, Jones turned around, caught the kickoff, and ran it back 77 yards for a touchdown on a snow covered field.

Jones played his final game in the NFL with the Steelers in 2015.

Notable deaths of 2024

Shannen Doherty
"Charmed" and "90210" star Shannen Doherty arrives for the Red Envelope Party in New York City on November 3, 2005. Doherty, who also starred in "Riverdale," "Little House on the Prairie," "Heathers," "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Mallrats," died at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer on July 13, 2024. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Chiefs' Travis Kelce wins karaoke battle, dedicates Whitesnake performance to Taylor Swift
NFL // 2 days ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce wins karaoke battle, dedicates Whitesnake performance to Taylor Swift
July 12 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce serenaded an audience with his best rendition of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," winning a karaoke competition at a charity golf tournament before dedicating the triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Longtime NFL, college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84
NFL // 2 days ago
Longtime NFL, college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84
July 12 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL and college football defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin has died, the University of Mississippi announced. He was 84.
Bill Belichick to join The CW's 'Inside the NFL'
NFL // 3 days ago
Bill Belichick to join The CW's 'Inside the NFL'
July 11 (UPI) -- Coaching legend Bill Belichick will join the cast of "Inside the NFL" this season on The CW, the network announced Thursday.
Titans sign ex-Seahawks safety Jamal Adams
NFL // 3 days ago
Titans sign ex-Seahawks safety Jamal Adams
July 11 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans signed veteran safety Jamal Adams, the team announced Thursday.
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
NFL // 4 days ago
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
July 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl ripped open portions of the NRG Stadium roof after making landfall in Houston. Officials said they are assessing the damage to the Houston Texans' home facility and others on the NRG Park campus.
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
NFL // 5 days ago
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
July 9 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was diagnosed with cirrhosis, the third of four stages of liver failure, as well as Parkinson's disease, he announced Tuesday on X.
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
NFL // 5 days ago
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
July 9 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen, who previously shared a name with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, legally changed his last name to Hines-Allen, he announced Tuesday.
NFL suspends Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL suspends Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games
July 9 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced.
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
NFL // 1 week ago
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
July 6 (UPI) -- Khyree Jackson, who was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April by the Minnesota Vikings, was among three men killed in a three-car crash in their hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md., early Saturday.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife expecting first child
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife expecting first child
June 27 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, are expecting their first child, they announced Thursday on Instagram.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Carlos Alcaraz captures Wimbledon crown, denies Novak Djokovic a record
Carlos Alcaraz captures Wimbledon crown, denies Novak Djokovic a record
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Serena Williams roasts Harrison Butker, promotes women's sports at 2024 ESPYS
Serena Williams roasts Harrison Butker, promotes women's sports at 2024 ESPYS
Wimbledon: Barbora Krejcikova stops Jasmine Paolini to win 2nd Grand Slam event
Wimbledon: Barbora Krejcikova stops Jasmine Paolini to win 2nd Grand Slam event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement