Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40

July 14 (UPI) -- NFL Super Bowl winner Jacoby Jones, who starred for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, has died at the age of 40, his family said Sunday morning. "The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones," the league posted on social media. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones." Advertisement

Jones, a wide receiver, scored two touchdowns in the Raven's Super Bowl XLVII win, and played a total of nine seasons in the NFL.

The Texans confirmed Jone's death to CNN, which reported the NFL team had been informed by his family who did not release a cause of death.

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Ravens organization said in a statement. "Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Texans added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

In addition to the Ravens and Texans, Jones played with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. The chargers are now in Los Angeles.

Jones had a host of shining moments in his NFL career, but perhaps none bigger than in 2012, when he caught a late 70-yard touchdown pass late to force overtime in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game, which the Ravens went on to win over the Denver Broncos 38-35. The catch became known as the "Mile High Miracle" because the game was played in Denver.

In Super Bowl XLVII that same year, Jones caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 108 yards for a second score. It remains the longest touchdown play in Super Bowl history. The Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. And Jones remains the only player to catch a touchdown pass and return a kickoff score in the same Super Bowl.

"My brother, you will truly be missed," former Ravens teammate Ray Lewis posted on X. "They can't take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a Raven for life. Love ya JJ."

Former Texans teammate JJ Watt posted on social media: "Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones."

Jones was also remembered for standing in the back of the end zone with the Ravens awaiting a kickoff in a game a week after Thanksgiving. With the Ravens trailing 19-15, he was talking to his mother in the stands and, as the ball was kicked, Jones turned around, caught the kickoff, and ran it back 77 yards for a touchdown on a snow covered field.

Jones played his final game in the NFL with the Steelers in 2015.

