NFL
July 12, 2024 / 11:27 AM

Chiefs' Travis Kelce wins karaoke battle, dedicates Whitesnake performance to Taylor Swift

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won a karaoke competition against other celebrities Thursday in Stateline, Nev. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
July 12 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce serenaded an audience with his best rendition of Whitesnake's Here I Go Again, winning a karaoke competition at a charity golf tournament before dedicating the triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end belted out -- most of -- the lyrics while on stage for the event hosted by the American Century Championship on Thursday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.

Kelce sported cargo shorts and a long-sleeved red and white shirt as he sang the 1982 classic. He also made dramatic hand gestures while unleashing his vocal talents upon the crowd, as a guitar and drums played in the background.

He was later presented with an award -- a glass microphone -- for the unique production.

"Taylor, this is for you," he said, while pretending to cry tears of joy. "I love you guys."

NFL legend Marcus Allen was among the other participants in the karaoke competition.

Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, won the golf tournament's long drive competition Thursday with a 322-yard shot down the fairway.

Travis recently made his on-stage debut with Swift during a stop on the Eras Tour last month at Wembley Stadium in London. He spoke about that moment, which including carrying Swift to a couch, last week on his New Heights podcast.

"Listen, the one thing I told myself is: 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this -- do not drop Taylor on your way over to this [expletive] couch,'" Kelce said. "The golden rule was: 'Do not drop Taylor getting her over to the couch.'"

The Kelce brothers are among the dozens of celebrities in the field for the tournament, which will be held from Friday through Sunday in Stateline.

Former tennis star Mardy Fish and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo are the favorites to win the 2024 edition of the tournament. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who won last year, is not participating because he is preparing for the 2024 Summer Games.

Swift is scheduled to perform Eras Tour concerts Saturday and Sunday at San Siro Stadium in Milan. Her tour doesn't return to the United States until October.

