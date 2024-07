Safety Jamal Adams appeared in nine games last season for the Seattle Seahawks. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans signed veteran safety Jamal Adams, the team announced Thursday. Adams was limited to nine appearances because of a quadriceps injury last season, when he appeared in nine games for the Seattle Seahawks. He totaled 48 combined tackles, seven tackles for a loss and two passes defensed during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Seahawks, who signed Adams to a four-year, $70.5 million contract extension in 2021, released the veteran safety in March.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 All-Pro entered the league as the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Jets traded Adams and a fourth-round draft pick to the Seahawks in 2020 in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round selection and safety Bradley McDougald.

Adams totaled a career-high 9.5 sacks, a single-season record for a defensive back, in 2020. He failed to log another sack since that season. He missed 29 of a potential 51 games from 2021 through 2023.

Titans players will report to training camp July 23 at Ascension saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville.