Bill Belichick to join The CW's 'Inside the NFL'

July 11 (UPI) -- Coaching legend Bill Belichick will join the cast of Inside the NFL this season on The CW, the network announced Thursday. He will join host Ryan Clark and former NFL stars Chad Ochocinco and Chris Long for the second season of the show, starting at 9 p.m. EDT Aug. 30. Advertisement

"I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise," Belichick said in a news release.

"I've always appreciated Inside the NFL's depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros -- Ryan, Chris and Chad - this coming season."

The CW said Belichick, Clark, Ochocinco and Long will "dive deep into the most important stories and trends of the NFL" every week through the Super Bowl.

"Bill Belichick joining Inside the NFL is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW," network president Dennis Miller said. "Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched.

"Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long."

Belichick also will appear on the ManningCast during ESPN's Monday Night Football.

The 72-year-old, eight-time Super Bowl champion, who went unhired this off-season after a split with the New England Patriots, also provided 2024 NFL Draft coverage on The Pat McAfee Show, and he is scheduled to make additional appearances this season.