Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 11, 2024 / 2:28 PM

Bill Belichick to join The CW's 'Inside the NFL'

By Alex Butler
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will appear on Inside the NFL this season on The CW. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 5 | Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will appear on Inside the NFL this season on The CW. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Coaching legend Bill Belichick will join the cast of Inside the NFL this season on The CW, the network announced Thursday.

He will join host Ryan Clark and former NFL stars Chad Ochocinco and Chris Long for the second season of the show, starting at 9 p.m. EDT Aug. 30.

Advertisement

"I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise," Belichick said in a news release.

"I've always appreciated Inside the NFL's depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros -- Ryan, Chris and Chad - this coming season."

Related

The CW said Belichick, Clark, Ochocinco and Long will "dive deep into the most important stories and trends of the NFL" every week through the Super Bowl.

"Bill Belichick joining Inside the NFL is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW," network president Dennis Miller said. "Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched.

Advertisement

"Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long."

Belichick also will appear on the ManningCast during ESPN's Monday Night Football.

The 72-year-old, eight-time Super Bowl champion, who went unhired this off-season after a split with the New England Patriots, also provided 2024 NFL Draft coverage on The Pat McAfee Show, and he is scheduled to make additional appearances this season.

Latest Headlines

Titans sign ex-Seahawks safety Jamal Adams
NFL // 2 hours ago
Titans sign ex-Seahawks safety Jamal Adams
July 11 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans signed veteran safety Jamal Adams, the team announced Thursday.
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
NFL // 1 day ago
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
July 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl ripped open portions of the NRG Stadium roof after making landfall in Houston. Officials said they are assessing the damage to the Houston Texans' home facility and others on the NRG Park campus.
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
July 9 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was diagnosed with cirrhosis, the third of four stages of liver failure, as well as Parkinson's disease, he announced Tuesday on X.
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
NFL // 2 days ago
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
July 9 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen, who previously shared a name with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, legally changed his last name to Hines-Allen, he announced Tuesday.
NFL suspends Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL suspends Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games
July 9 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced.
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
NFL // 5 days ago
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
July 6 (UPI) -- Khyree Jackson, who was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April by the Minnesota Vikings, was among three men killed in a three-car crash in their hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md., early Saturday.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife expecting first child
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife expecting first child
June 27 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, are expecting their first child, they announced Thursday on Instagram.
NFL's Randall Cobb, wife 'lucky to be alive' after house fire, dog rescue
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL's Randall Cobb, wife 'lucky to be alive' after house fire, dog rescue
June 27 (UPI) -- NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, said they are lucky to be alive after their Nashville-area home caught fire. Cobb also said he re-entered the home to save the family dog, Louie.
Chiefs partner with Hallmark, NFL for Christmas movie
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Chiefs partner with Hallmark, NFL for Christmas movie
June 25 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will partner with Hallmark Media, the NFL and Skydance Sports for a Christmas movie, entitled: "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," the team announced Tuesday.
Broncos hire ex-Stanford coach David Shaw for front office role
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Broncos hire ex-Stanford coach David Shaw for front office role
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Stanford football coach David Shaw was hired to serve as a senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos, the NFL franchise announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Djokovic, Musetti, Rybakina, Krejcikova advance to Wimbledon tennis semifinals
Djokovic, Musetti, Rybakina, Krejcikova advance to Wimbledon tennis semifinals
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement