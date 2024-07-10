Trending
July 10, 2024 / 11:17 AM

Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium

By Alex Butler
Hurricane Beryl caused damage to the roof of NRG Stadium as the storm rolled through Houston. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI
Hurricane Beryl caused damage to the roof of NRG Stadium as the storm rolled through Houston. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl ripped open portions of the NRG Stadium roof after making landfall in Houston. Officials said they are assessing the damage to the Houston Texans' home facility and others structures on the NRG Park campus.

Local news outlets posted video footage and photos of the damage on Tuesday, showing several openings in the retractable fabric NRG Stadium roof.

"Like many of our neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, NRG Park sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, including to the roof of NRG Stadium," NRG Park CEO Ryan Walsh said in a statement.

"Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation officials are collaborating with state, county and city officials to assist with recovery efforts throughout the region. This collective undertaking requires all of us to work together with a strong commitment to our community.

"While we assist with these efforts, we are also assessing the extent of damages to NRG Park facilities. We look forward to seeing our neighbors at NRG Park soon as we return to normal operations."

The Category 1 hurricane arrived Monday in Texas and has since weakened to a tropical storm. The storm went left millions without power with its heavy wind and rain and has been linked to at least eight deaths within Texas and Louisiana.

NRG Park also includes NRG Center, NRG Arena and NRG Astrodome, the former home of the Houston Astros and Houston Oilers.

NRG Stadium is scheduled to host the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus on July 19.

The Texans are to host the New York Giants in a preseason game Aug. 17 there. The Texans are scheduled to report to training camp July 17 at Houston Methodist Training Center, which is across the street from NRG Stadium.

