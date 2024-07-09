Trending
NFL
July 9, 2024 / 10:53 AM

Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name

By Alex Butler
Linebacker Josh Allen appeared in 74 games through his first five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 5 | Linebacker Josh Allen appeared in 74 games through his first five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen, who previously shared a name with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, legally changed his last name to Hines-Allen, he announced Tuesday.

"It's not a struggle to finally say that this is what I want to do," Hines-Allen said in a video posted by the Jaguars and to his social media accounts. "This is what we're going to do. I am deciding to change my last name."

"I'm Joshua Hines-Allen, defensive end, Jacksonville Jaguars."

Hines-Allen, 26, cited the athletic lineage in his family as a reason for making the change.



One of his sisters, Myisha Hines-Allen, plays for the WNBA's Washington Mystics. Two other sisters, LaTorri Hines-Allen (Towson) and Kyra Hines-Allen (Cheyney), played college basketball.

Hines-Allen's uncle, Gregory Hines, played basketball at Hampton and was selected in the 1983 NBA Draft. Hines-Allen lived with that uncle for part of his childhood.

"You know, I've always been a Hines, and legacy is forever," Hines-Allen said.

"Family is important to me because when you come from a rich history of athletic people in your family, and myself being the youngest one, to go to all my sister's games, to know what my uncles did in college and in the NBA, it just means something a little bit more.

"It was almost destined for me to follow their footsteps."

Hines-Allen's name change should help clear up some confusion, as he previously shared a first and last name with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Both players were the No. 7 overall picks in their respective NFL Drafts. They also made two Pro Bowls apiece.

Hines-Allen and the Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract extension in April. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft totaled 251 combined tackles, 53 tackles for a loss, 45 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown through his first five seasons.

Hines-Allen totaled a career-high 17.5 sacks last season, tied with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson for the second-most in the NFL, trailing only Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

The Jaguars will open training camp July 24 in Jacksonville, Fla.

