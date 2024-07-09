NFL suspends Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games

1 of 5 | Cornerback Cameron Sutton started 17 games last season for the Detroit Lions. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced. The seven-year veteran spent his first six seasons with the Steelers. He signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions last off-season, but was released in March after the courts issued an arrest warrant for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony. Advertisement

Sutton is eligible for reinstatement Oct. 29. The decision followed an NFL investigation. The Steelers signed Sutton to a one-year deal in June.

The veteran cornerback spoke about his status when he met with reporters earlier this off-season at Steelers organized team activities.

"My job is not to appeal to someone else," Sutton said. "My job is to be the best version of myself and how do I give that off to the mass or how do I give that off to everyone around me? I'm in full control of that.

"So, I'm never worried about a narrative. I'm never worried about what necessarily people say, because obviously, more than likely, they don't know me more than anybody else."

The Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office announced March 31 that Sutton turned himself into jail "after weeks of evading law enforcement."

Sutton then entered a pretrial division program, which resolved the matter and reduced his charges from a felony to misdemeanor, according to court records. The terms of that program included a mental health screening and probation, and barred Sutton from possessing firearms.

Sutton, 29, totaled 65 combined tackles, six passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, an interception and a forced fumble over 17 starts last season for the Lions. He totaled 233 combined tackles, 44 passes defensed, 12 tackles for a loss, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, two sacks and a fumble recovery through 101 career appearances.

He entered the league as a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Steelers players are to report to training camp July 24 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.