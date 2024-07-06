Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash

Khyree Jackson, who was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April by the Minnesota Vikings, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md., early Saturday. He was 24. Photo courtesy University of Oregon Athletic Department

July 6 (UPI) -- Khyree Jackson, who was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April by the Minnesota Vikings, was among three men killed in a three-car crash in their hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md., early Saturday. Jackson, 24, and two of his high school teammates at Wise High School, were killed when their Dodge Charger was struck by another car, veered off northbound Route 4 near Presidential Parkway and struck several trees. The crash was reported at 3:14 a.m., according to The Washington Post. Advertisement

Also killed were Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23.

Lytton played college football at Florida State and Penn State, and Hazel at Maryland and Charlotte.

The driver of the Infinity, a woman, and her two passengers were not injured. The driver of the other car was not hurt.

State police investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.

Jackson was considered a contender for starting cornerback.

"We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."

The Vikings' training camp will begin on July 27 and end Aug. 8.

He played for Oregon after two years at Alabama.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning reacted on X.

RIP Khyree... Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person.— Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 6, 2024 Advertisement

For Oregon, he was an all-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2023.