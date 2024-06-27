Trending
NFL
June 27, 2024 / 2:13 PM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife expecting first child

By Alex Butler

June 27 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, are expecting their first child, they announced Thursday on Instagram.

"A little Lawrence on the way," the couple wrote in a shared post on the social media platform.

The Lawrences, who started dating at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Ga., married in 2021 after Trevor played football at Clemson and Marissa played soccer at Anderson University.

In their post Thursday, the Lawrences included photos of themselves holding sonogram pictures, but did not say if they were expecting a boy or girl.

Trevor Lawrence, a fourth-year quarterback who signed a five-year, $275 million contract this off-season, is set to report to training camp with other Jaguars veterans July 23 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

Lawrence, 24, completed 65.6% of his throws for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over 16 appearances last season. The 2022 Pro Bowl selection totaled 58 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions through his first 50 starts.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, who helped the Jaguars reach the playoffs in his second season, went 8-8 as a starter in 2023.

