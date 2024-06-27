Trending
NFL
June 27, 2024 / 1:11 PM

NFL's Randall Cobb, wife 'lucky to be alive' after house fire, dog rescue

By Alex Butler
Longtime Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb's home caught fire Tuesday in Nashville. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Longtime Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb's home caught fire Tuesday in Nashville. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, said they are "lucky to be alive" after their Nashville-area home caught fire. Cobb also said he reentered the home to save the family dog, Louie.

Cobb and his wife posted about the incident Wednesday on Instagram. The Nashville Fire Department said Thursday that the fire was contained to the garage area, which was showing flames when crews arrived Tuesday at the residence in Green Hills, a city suburb.

"Thank you all for the love and positive messages," Randall and Aiyda Cobb wrote on Instagram. "First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie.

"We can't thank Chief Caruthers, Capt. Irvin and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action."

Cobb, an NFL free agent, said he couldn't get the image of one brave firefighter out of his head as the rescuer went into the house without having water to shoot at the flames.

"He is a true hero," Cobb wrote.
Cobb also said the family did not know how much of their property was salvageable and that friends gave his family temporary shelter.

"We are lucky to be alive," Aiyda Cobb wrote Wednesday on her Instagram story. "The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late [Tuesday] night and quickly spread. We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet."

The Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke damage occurred in some portion of the home, but there was "minimal damage otherwise."

"There was an electric vehicle (EV) in the garage, along with one additional vehicle and Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire," the department said in a statement.

"There were no injuries reported to civilians or personnel. The investigation is ongoing and some details are unavailable, as part of the investigation."

Cobb, 33, spent last season with the New York Jets. He totaled just five catches for 39 yards and a score over 11 games. The 13-year veteran said earlier this month on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast that he hasn't decided if he will play in 2024.

