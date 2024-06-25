Chiefs partner with Hallmark, NFL for Christmas movie

1 of 5 | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be used for the filming of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. File Photo by Jason Hanna/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will partner with Hallmark Media, the NFL and Skydance Sports for a Christmas movie, entitled: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, the team announced Tuesday. "We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a news release. "As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. Advertisement

"This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom's energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season."

Production for the film, which stars Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr., will start in July. Filming will take place throughout Kansas City, Mo., including at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A synopsis for the movie states that Alana Higman -- a character played by King -- and her family of Chiefs super fans are being evaluated for a "Fan of the Year" contest during the film. Another character named Derrick, played by Hynes, is the director of fan engagement tasked with evaluating Higman and her family members and comparing them to other fans.

Advertisement

"As the pair spends time together, it's clear there's a spark between them but when her grandfather's (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick -- unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary," the synopsis reads.

"This film marks the ultimate celebration of a longstanding collaboration between the two pioneering K.C.-based brands, officially uniting the Hallmarkies and Chiefs Kingdom like never before."

"With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations," Hallmark chief brand officer Darren Abbott said.

"By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community's spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way."