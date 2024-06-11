Trending
Advertisement
NFL
June 11, 2024 / 2:43 PM

N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event

By Alex Butler
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said quarterback Aaron Rodgers informed him earlier this off-season that he would not attend mandatory minicamp. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said quarterback Aaron Rodgers informed him earlier this off-season that he would not attend mandatory minicamp. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers skipped mandatory minicamp because of an event that is "very important to him," coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday.

Saleh did not elaborate, but said Rodgers told him about the planned absence earlier this off-season. Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick also skipped the minicamp in Florham Park, N.J. Fines can be assessed for missing the practice sessions.

Advertisement

"Aaron and I spoke before OTAs [organized team activities] started," Saleh told reporters.

"He's been very good in communication. He's been here the entire time. It's unexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated."

Rodgers participated in the Jets' voluntary workouts. He was at the Jets facility on Monday and participated in media day. The 40-year-old missed 16 games last season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

The four-time NFL MVP told the team website last month that he was "hoping for a little smoother ride" during his second campaign with the AFC East franchise.

"Mentally, I'm there," Rodgers said. "Physically, I just gotta get that confidence to let it loose. I'm getting close to that. ... At some point it will just be a distant memory and I'll feel 100% myself.

Advertisement

"Right now, I'm 90% myself and 10% I'm not sure what's going on with various parts of my body."

Saleh said he was not disappointed or surprised by Rodgers' minicamp absence. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is expected to lead the first-team offense amid Rodgers' hiatus.

Reddick -- officially a contract holdout -- was not present for voluntary workouts. Saleh said he spoke to Reddick over the weekend and he is in a "really good place mentally."

"The guy is a great dude," Saleh said of Reddick. "He's played in a high level at multiple places. He's a pro and seasoned vet. He's the last guy I'm worried about will be ready to play football."

Reddick, who joined the Jets in a March trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, is in the final year of the three-year, $45 million pact he signed in 2022 with the Eagles.

He totaled 11 sacks over 17 starts last season with Philadelphia. The two-time Pro Bowl selection logged 50.5 sacks over his last four seasons, including with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

"Selfishly, I want our guys here all the time, but when you get to these mandatory things, you make the best decision for yourself," Saleh said. "Obviously, selfishly, want all of them here all the time, but he made a decision and that's where he went."

The Jets will host the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener Aug. 10 in East Rutherford, N.J. They will open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Read More

Latest Headlines

San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey named 'Madden NFL 25' cover athlete
NFL // 2 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey named 'Madden NFL 25' cover athlete
June 11 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be on the cover of "Madden NFL 25," game developer EA Sports announced Tuesday.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman
NFL // 5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman
June 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman with a one-year contract.
Dolphins running back job a 'supreme competition,' coach says
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins running back job a 'supreme competition,' coach says
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., June 5 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running backs surprised critics last season by helping the franchise rank inside the Top 10 for rushing yards for the first time since 2016. Coaches say a "supreme competition" could boost 2024 production.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle credits QB Tua Tagovailoa for extension
NFL // 6 days ago
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle credits QB Tua Tagovailoa for extension
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., June 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle says he doesn't think he would have received his $84.75 million contract extension without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's help.
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52
NFL // 1 week ago
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52
June 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, died suddenly while vacationing with his family in Mexico, the team announced Monday. He was 52.
Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson agree to record $140M contract
NFL // 1 week ago
Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson agree to record $140M contract
June 3 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agency, WME Sports, announced Monday.
Miami Dolphins agree to $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
NFL // 1 week ago
Miami Dolphins agree to $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
MIAMI, May 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Thursday. The pact, which runs through 2028, includes $76 million in guarantees.
San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension
NFL // 1 week ago
San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension
May 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a one-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
NFL // 1 week ago
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 28 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has shown increased throwing power, while teammates touted his communication and physical preparation amid highly publicized, off-season contract talks.
Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft
May 22 (UPI) -- NFL team owners selected Pittsburgh as the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
Stanley Cup Final: Evan Rodrigues leads Panthers past Oilers in Game 2
Stanley Cup Final: Evan Rodrigues leads Panthers past Oilers in Game 2
American Coco Gauff rises to career-high No. 2 in world tennis rankings
American Coco Gauff rises to career-high No. 2 in world tennis rankings
Royals' Hunter Renfroe fouls two curveballs off toe, sustains fracture
Royals' Hunter Renfroe fouls two curveballs off toe, sustains fracture
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement