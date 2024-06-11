Trending
June 11, 2024

San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey named 'Madden NFL 25' cover athlete

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (L) led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and rushing yards last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (L) led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and rushing yards last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be on the cover of Madden NFL 25, game developer EA Sports announced Tuesday.

"To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible," McCaffrey said in a news release.

"I'm pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25."

McCaffrey totaled a league-high 1,459 rushing yards and 2,023 yards from scrimmage last season. His 21 total touchdowns tied Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert for the most in the NFL.

The former Stanford star, who entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, earned Offensive Player of the Year honors for his 2023-24 efforts.

McCaffrey, 28, logged more than 10,500 yards and scored 81 touchdowns through his first 91 NFL appearances, including his initial tenure with the Carolina Panthers. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.

"Christian McCaffrey is a human highlight reel on NFL Sundays and our players love his dynamic abilities in Madden NFL, scoring more than 450 million touchdowns with him last year and making him the most popular running back in Madden NFL 24," Madden NFL senior production director Mike Mahar said.

"Christian's electrifying, dynamic and physical play style perfectly represents the gameplay innovations we're bringing to Madden NFL 25 and made him the ideal fit for this year's cover."

Madden NFL 25 will launch Aug. 16 on PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24. John Madden, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Antonio Brown were among the other recent cover stars.

