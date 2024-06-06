Trending
NFL
June 6, 2024 / 11:27 AM

Chiefs to re-sign WR Mecole Hardman

By Alex Butler
Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. caught the game-winning touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
1 of 5 | Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. caught the game-winning touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman with a one-year contract.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the pact on Thursday. Hardman, who spent part of last season with the New York Jets, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hardman signed a one-year deal with the Jets last off-season. He returned to the Chiefs in an October trade and went on to catch the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVIII.

The sixth-year pass catcher totaled career-lows with 15 catches and 124 yards over 11 appearances last season. Hardman caught five passes for 61 yards and a score during the postseason.

Hardman, 26, won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs during his rookie campaign. He won a second title with the franchise in 2023. A month later, Hardman signed with the Jets in free agency.

Hardman also served as a punt and kick return through his first five seasons. He made the Pro Bowl as a result of those efforts in 2019, when he averaged 26.1 yards per kick return, including a 104-yard run back for a touchdown. He averaged a career-high 12.1 yards per punt return in 2021.

Hardman totaled 166 catches for 2,212 yards and 18 offensive touchdowns through his first 68 NFL appearances. He totaled 616 punt return yards and a score and 941 kick return yards and a score over that same time frame.

He will join a Chiefs wide receivers room that also features Rashee Rice, off-season signing Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, among others.

The Chiefs will hold mandatory minicamp Tuesday through June 13 in St. Joseph, Mo.

