Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle credits QB Tua Tagovailoa for extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., June 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle says he doesn't think he would have received his $84.75 million contract extension without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's help. Waddle's deal came as Tagovailoa continues to negotiate for his own, lucrative extension with the franchise. Tagovailoa and the entire Dolphins roster were present for the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Advertisement

"Tua's my guy," Waddle said at the Baptist Health Training Complex. "I've been saying that for a long time, without Tua, I don't think I would have gotten the extension I got.

"I know everybody's rooting for him. He's our guy, so it make sense to get it done."

The Dolphins watched several key veterans bolt in free agency as they to balance their checkbook and massage finances -- while securing key players -- to stay within the limits of the league's salary cap.

By paying Waddle, the franchise sent a clear message about prioritizing its offensive weaponry -- potentially to the detriment of other vital positions.

Waddle ($28.2 million) and fellow Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($30 million) rank inside the Top 5 at the position in terms of the average annual value of their full contracts. Only five other NFL teams have two wide receivers with average annual values inside the Top 25.

Tagovailoa is expected to receive in excess of $50 million with his new pact, which he said he hopes to be completed by training camp. The fifth-year quarterback, who led the league in passing yards in 2023 and passer rating in 2022, said there has been "a lot of progress" in talks between his agents and the Dolphins.

"I'm not frustrated ... another word," Tagovailoa said Tuesday. "I just want to get something done. Not concerned, probably antsy in a way. This is the nature of the beast. This is how it goes."

Hill, Waddle and other Dolphins playmakers said that Tagovailoa has increased his desire to get them together, outside of the team facility, to throw passes and build rapport.

Several legendary quarterbacks, including Tom Brady, previously participated in in similar gatherings en route to Hall of Fame careers.

"Tua is doing a great job of orchestrating that," Hill said. "That's a beautiful thing because our first year we were doing it here and there. This year, like we're like he's really honing in on the guys hanging out and building that camaraderie with each other."

Hill mentioned a potential contract restructuring Tuesday, when asked about remaining a Top-5 highest-paid wide receiver amid a slew of new deals for other pass catchers. He also said his his prioritizes being a "Dolphin for life" over maximizing his personal financial interests.

The NFL's 2023 receiving yardage leader, who frequently supported Tagovailoa publicly, also expressed his eagerness to see the quarterback finalize his extension. He said he believes Tagovailoa should be paid among the highest quarterbacks in the NFL because of his potential.

"Tua should have been paid," Hill said. "I've been saying this all off-season, man I know we got a great front office with [general manager Chris Grier] and [Senior Vice President Brandon] Shore, and they are going to get it done."

But while the Hill-Tagovailoa connection may receive the most national attention, the Dolphins' offense often spikes when Waddle is more involved.

Miami was 6-0 during coach Mike McDaniel's tenure when Waddle secured at least seven catches, compared to a 12-8 mark during than span when Hill had at least seven receptions.

The Dolphins also went 12-3 in games in which Waddle scored a touchdown, triggering his penguin-inspired end zone celebrations.

Waddle posted a then-rookie record 104 catches in 2021, but Tagovailoa and McDaniel helped orchestrate and offense that better capitalized on his explosiveness in 2022, when he led the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch.

Waddle said Hill's mentorship also aided his evolution into one of the most feared playmakers in the league.

"When I first got here, there were a lot of things that needed to be cleaned up," Hill said of Waddle. "And I was just the same way, a young pup, but very explosive, fast and can can move with some of the best.

"So just just to see him get paid just to see him, you know, get recognized as one of the top guys in his league, is awesome.

"So now his new nickname from me is '28,'" referring to his $28.2 million salary. "Every time I see him, I say: 'What's up, 28?'"